SG Vs Bayer Leverkusen, DFB-Pokal: Erik Ten Hag Warns Fans Not To Expect Miracles In His First Season

Asked if he expected Bayer Leverkusen to contend for major titles in their 2025-26 campaign, manager Erik ten Hag said patience will be required

Erik ten Hag pictured during Bayer Leverkusens friendly against Pisa
Erik ten Hag pictured during Bayer Leverkusen's friendly against Pisa
  • Bayer Leverkusen were a distant second to Bayern Munich in Bundesliga 2024-25

  • Erik ten Hag has taken the reins with Xabi Alonso leaving for Real Madrid

  • Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Granit Xhaka, Lukas Hradecky and Jonathan Tah have all left the club

Erik ten Hag has warned supporters not to expect miracles in his first season in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, declaring: "Nobody is Harry Potter".

Former Manchester United boss Ten Hag took the reins at the BayArena when Xabi Alonso left for Real Madrid, having overseen their first Bundesliga title triumph in 2023-24.

Leverkusen were a distant second to Bayern Munich in 2024-25, finishing 13 points adrift and also losing to the Bavarian giants in the last 16 of the Champions League.

There has been plenty of change since the end of last season, with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Granit Xhaka, Lukas Hradecky and Jonathan Tah leaving for a combined sum of over €200m.

Malik Tillman, Jarell Quansah, Ibrahim Maza, Mark Flekken and Ernest Poku are among their new arrivals, with Friday's first-round DFB-Pokal tie at fourth-tier Sonnenhof Grossaspach representing the first chance to see Ten Hag's team in competitive action.

Asked if he expected Leverkusen to contend for major titles this campaign, the Dutchman said patience will be required.

"I know how to manage processes, and you can't force the process. It's impossible. Nobody is Harry Potter," Ten Hag said on Thursday.

"Harry, he can really quickly construct a team, and in the same time it's successful, but that is not how top-level football works.

"For me, the start of the season is the middle of March, April 1, then you have to be in a position where you can win something.

"Until that time, we all have to work unbelievably hard to get into that position, to develop and progress the game model and to develop the team and the individual players."

Leverkusen, who won the DFB-Pokal in 2023-24 as part of their undefeated domestic campaign, reached the semi-finals last season but lost to Arminia Bielefeld, who were then in the third tier.

As they begin their quest for silverware in 2025-26, they will be led by Robert Andrich, who has been named their new club captain following Hradecky's move to Monaco.

Asked about the Germany international's credentials, Ten Hag said: "It was a natural process. He was the natural leader in pre-season. 

"There were others. We have several leaders, but he led the way and did it very well and very positively."

