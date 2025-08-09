Bundesliga: Erik Ten Hag Relishing Challenge To Win Trophies With Bayer Leverkusen

Ten Hag was sacked by Man United last season
Took over from Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen
The German club have sold some big names including Florian Wirtz
Erik ten Hag is determined to bring success to Bayer Leverkusen after enjoying a warm welcome to the Bundesliga club.
After being sacked by Manchester United last October, Ten Hag took a break from coaching roles for the rest of the 2024-25 season before replacing Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen.
The Dutch manager won 44 of 85 Premier League matches in charge of the Red Devils, averaging just 1.72 points per game in the competition.
Despite his struggles in the league, Ten Hag still won two trophies for the club after triumphing in the 2023 EFL Cup and the 2024 FA Cup.
Speaking to Sky Sports after Leverkusen’s 2-0 pre-season defeat to Chelsea, Ten Hag said he is embracing his role with the 2024 Bundesliga champions.
“I’m looking forward, and I’m really happy to be back,” said Ten Hag.
“I’m really enjoying the last couple of weeks, being back with the team, doing training, working on the game model, selecting the team and also working with the full squad.
“It is really a pleasure for me to at Leverkusen. We have a good club, we have good team and we will improve.
“I love to win trophies and that is what I have done my whole career. I want to keep this process going and that is my challenge with Leverkusen, to do the same.”