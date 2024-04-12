Indian boxing legend MC Mary Kom has stepped down as the chef-de-mission of the national contingent for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024 citing personal reasons. Confirming the development, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha has said that a replacement would be named after necessary consultations. (More Sports News)
In her letter to PT Usha, Mary Kom said that she was grateful to the IOA for placing its faith in her to serve as chef de mission for Paris 2024, but was "left with no choice".
“I consider it an honour to serve my country in every way possible, and I was mentally prepared for it. However, I regret that I will not be able to uphold the prestigious responsibility and would like to resign, owing to personal reasons.
"It is embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, which I seldom do, but I am left with no choice. I am there to cheer on my country and the athletes competing in this Olympic Games, with great expectations," her letter stated.
Usha said she had a conversation with Mary Kom upon receipt of the letter, and was sad to learn about her decision. “We are sad that Olympic medal-winning boxer and chairperson of the IOA Athletes Commission Mary Kom has stepped down citing personal reasons. We respect her decision and her privacy,” Usha said.
“I shall make the appropriate consultations and soon make an announcement about the replacement for Mary Kom.
“I completely understand her request and respect her decision. I have also conveyed to her that she will always have my own support and that of IOA. I also request everyone to respect the legendary boxer’s privacy,” the IOA president added.