Chicago Sky Rookie Angel Reese Sets WNBA Single-Season Rebounding Record

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese set a WNBA record for the most rebounds in a single season on Sunday when she pulled down 19 boards in a 79-74 loss to the Minnesota Lynx. (More Sports News)
Reese pushed her season total to 418 rebounds, surpassing Sylvia Fowles' record of 404 established in 2018 with the Lynx.
The 6-foot-3 Reese set another record Sunday by reaching 165 offensive rebounds this season to move past Yolanda Griffith, who had 162 for the Sacramento Monarchs in 2001.
Reese, the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, added 17 points against Minnesota to post her 24th double-double and extend her league rookie record.