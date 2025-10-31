Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Talks Fitness, Wellness With Celebs In Mumbai

A series of engaging panel discussions will see eminent guests from diverse fields share their perspectives on the importance of fitness and holistic well-being

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asian Games 2026: Ministry Bans Additional Support Staff, Even If Not Billed To Govt
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Photo: X/mansukhmandaviya
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will attend the National Fitness & Wellness Conclave in Mumbai

  • The event will be attended by many top celebs and sports stars

  • The event will be held on Nov 1 at The Trident Hotel

The National Fitness & Wellness Conclave, a landmark event celebrating India’s growing fitness and wellness movement, will be held on November 1, 2025, at The Trident Hotel, Mumbai.

The conclave will be graced by the Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, along with Union Sports Secretary Sh. Hari Ranjan Rao, and Indian Olympic Association President Smt. P.T. Usha.

Bringing together the country’s foremost voices in sports, cinema, lifestyle and wellness, the conclave will feature participation from Rohit Shetty, 2012 London Olympics medallist Saina Nehwal, Cricket World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh, Saiyami Kher, Jackky Bhagnani among many more prominent personalities who embody the spirit of fitness and perseverance.

Through engaging panel discussions and sessions, the National Fitness & Wellness Conclave will serve as a premier platform to discuss India’s evolving fitness ecosystem, exploring its business potential, societal importance, and role in shaping a healthier future.

“This is the time to consolidate the business of wellness and fitness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already set the ball rolling with the Fit India movement and we all have to come together to take this forward. India is a young nation but with a high rate of lifestyle diseases. We must all join hands to conquer this. I am delighted that so many top celebrities have come forward to take the mission of fitness and wellness forward,” said Dr. Mandaviya.

Related Content
Related Content

A series of engaging panel discussions will see eminent guests from diverse fields share their perspectives on the importance of fitness and holistic well-being.

Highlighting the intersection of fitness and entertainment, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will also share insights from his personal fitness journey and reflect on the role of cinema in promoting a culture of health and fitness among the masses. Olympian Nehwal will also narrate tales from her fitness struggle at the height of her career.

“This is a great opportunity to hear from the celebrities what they think of fitness and wellness. This is also an opportunity to hear from the industry leaders who manufacture fitness equipment for the gyms we have in the cities. I am hoping to get some excellent insights on how the ecosystem works,” added Dr. Mandaviya.

A key segment of the conclave will showcase the initiatives and milestones of the Fit India Movement, underlining its commitment to creating a fitter, stronger, and more self-reliant Bharat. The event will conclude with a felicitation ceremony honouring Fit India Ambassadors and Fit India Icons for their inspiring contributions to the nation’s fitness mission.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Proteas Eye Series Victory Against PAK In Lahore

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Hosts Play For Pride As Windies Chase Clean Sweep

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: AFG Eye Series-Sealing Win In Harare

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  3. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  4. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  5. Sukhu Promises Old Pension Scheme, Free Healthcare if INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  2. Indian-Origin Businessman Killed After Confronting Man Urinating on His Car in Canada

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. 19 Days After Declaring Peace, Israel Hits Gaza With Airstrikes - In Photos

  5. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius November 2025 Horoscope: Progressive Month With Steady Growth In Education, Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Kalinga Literary Festival 2026: Booker Prize Winners To Lead Line-Up In Bhubaneswar

  3. Cyclone Montha Update: Weakened System Triggers Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal and Gujarat

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. Himachal High Court Issues Notice to State and KCCB over Alleged Misuse of Funds in Dehra Bypoll

  6. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby

  7. Capricorn November 2025 Horoscope: Steady Month With Growth In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

  8. Dempo SC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Spoils Shared Between Golden Eagles And Marina Machans