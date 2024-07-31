Other Sports

Basketball At Paris Olympics: Victor Wembanyama Stars For France In Overtime Win Against Japan

Japan looked set to cause an unlikely upset against the hosts, but Matthew Strazel's four-point play with 10 seconds of the fourth quarter remaining spared their blushes

Victor Wembanyama-basketball-paris olympics
Victor Wembanyama starred for France in their win over Japan at the Paris Olympics
info_icon

Victor Wembanyama scored eight of his 18 points in overtime to ensure France edged Japan 94-90 to maintain their unbeaten start at the Paris Olympics. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

Japan looked set to cause an unlikely upset against the hosts, but Matthew Strazel's four-point play with 10 seconds of the fourth quarter remaining spared their blushes.

"The shot of his life," Wembanyama said on Strazel's shot that sent the game into overtime at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille. 

Wembanyama then took centre stage, scoring the first eight points of overtime to give France a 92-84 cushion.

Japan would battle back and got to within two points of their opponents, but the home team were able to close out the contest at the free throw line. 

Wembanyama also finished with 11 rebounds and six assists, and recalled the moment when the encounter changed in overtime. 

"The realisation, the dynamic of the game," Wembanyama said. 

"They were playing like underdogs and we were waiting for them to punch a little bit too much. I wanted to make a point and punch first in overtime. And it worked."

France remained in second place in Group B behind fellow unbeaten nation Germany, with the pair squaring off this Friday to see who will finish on top. 

Dennis Schroder starred for Germany in the final game on Tuesday, as the Brooklyn Nets point guard notched 20 points and six assists in their 86-73 win over Brazil. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite List After T20I Series Clean Sweep
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Complete Sri Lanka Whitewash Following Thrilling Super Over Win - Data Debrief
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clean Sweep Series
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Leads India To Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over
  5. IPL Governing Council Meeting: Increase In Team Purse, Number Of Retentions Among Hot Topics
Football News
  1. Football Transfer: Southampton Confirm Ben Brereton Diaz Arrival From Villarreal
  2. Everton: Toffees Complete The Signing Of Jake O'Brien From Lyon
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: France Set Up Tasty Quarter-Final Clash With Argentina Following New Zealand Win
  4. MLS Transfers: Alexey Miranchuk Swaps Serie A Side Atalanta For Atlanta
  5. Jack Grealish Motivated By Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek’s Quest For Roland Garros Glory Continues With Quarterfinals Berth
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Eases To Women's Singles Quarter-Finals
  3. Men's Doubles, Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal Survive Scare To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  4. Angelique Kerber Equals Olympic Record As Last Dance Continues In Paris
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Andy Murray, Dan Evans Produce Another Great Escape To Advance To Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  2. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  3. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  4. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  5. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 148 Dead, Rescue Ops Continue; Kerala Observes 2-Day State Mourning
  2. The Vertigo Of Wokeism
  3. To Read Or Not To Read Alice Munro
  4. Art And The Artist: A Perverse Separation
  5. Income Tax Return Filing Last Date Extended? Here's What The Government Said
Entertainment News
  1. Taapsee Pannu Waves Indian Flag At Paris Olympics 2024 As She Shows Support For Indian Athletes
  2. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  3. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh And Jennifer Mistry Reunite; Fans Say 'There Will Never Be A Couple Like Roshan & Roshan'
  4. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  5. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
US News
  1. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  2. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  3. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
  4. Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31
  5. 6 Essential Tips For Solo Travellers
World News
  1. Venezuela Cuts Ties Cut With 7 Countries Over Poll Rigging Allegations; 11 Dead Amid Protests
  2. Top Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed In Iranian Capital Tehran | Who Was He
  3. Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated In Tehran, Gaza's Ruling Outfit Blames Israel| Details Inside
  4. Beirut Airstrike: Israel Claims Death Of Hezbollah Commander Allegedly Behind Golan Heights Attack
  5. Police Clash With A Violent Crowd Gathered Near The Site Of UK Stabbing Attack That Killed 3 Girls
Latest Stories
  1. Monsters, Masters: Artists And Their Personal Life Violations
  2. Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes
  3. Paris Olympics 2024, Day 5: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On July 31
  4. AAP Govt To Bring In New Law For Delhi Coaching Centres After Death Of 3 UPSC Aspirants
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  6. Income Tax Return Filing Last Date Extended? Here's What The Government Said
  7. Top Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed In Iranian Capital Tehran | Who Was He
  8. Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE: Sindhu, Sen To Be In Action Soon; Lovlina To Begin Campaign; Manika To Play In Evening