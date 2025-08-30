Atlanta Dream 100-78 Dallas Wings, WNBA 2025: Rhyne Howard Stars As Dream Clinch Playoff Spot

Rhyne Howard scored 24 points and six blocks, leading Atlanta Dream to a WNBA 2025 playoff berth with a 100-78 win over Dallas Wings on Friday night

Atlanta Dream Vs Dallas Wings WNBA 2025 Rhyna Howard Brionna Jones
Rhyne Howard #10 holds back Brionna Jones #24 of the Atlanta Dream as she yells at the official during a game between the Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on August 29, 2025 in College Park, Georgia.
  • Atlanta Dream clinches playoff spot with a 100-78 win over Dallas Wings

  • Rhyne Howard scored 24 points with six 3-pointers

  • Dallas Wings suffer seventh consecutive defeat in WNBA 2025

  • Indiana Fever edges Los Angeles Sparks in a close 76-75 win

Rhyne Howard had 24 points, including six 3-pointers, and a career-high six blocks to help the Atlanta Dream secure a playoff spot with a 100-78 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday night.

Atlanta, which won the season series with Dallas 3-1, made the playoffs for the 11th time in franchise history. The Dream's last playoff victory came in 2018.

Allisha Gray added 19 points, Brionna Jones had 16 points, Te-Hina Paopao 14 and Brittney Griner scored 11 off the bench for Atlanta (25-14). The Dream had 32 assists on their 38 made field goals.

Maddy Siegrist led Dallas (9-31) with 23 points and rookie Paige Bueckers had 16 points and 10 assists. Myisha Hines-Allen and Amy Okonkwo each scored 11 for the short-handed Wings, who only had eight players available because of injuries.

Howard scored 14 points in the first half and Gray added 12 as Atlanta led 49-40 at the break. The Dream ended the half by scoring 27 of the final 40 points.

Dallas has lost seven straight and dropped to 4-15 on the road this season.

Boston helps Fever edge Sparks

Aliyah Boston had 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a career-high six steals to lead the Indiana Fever to a 76-75 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Odyssey Sims added 21 points against her former team, including scoring Indiana's final five points. Boston made a key steal with 1.9 seconds left to seal the win.

Indiana (21-18) moved a half-game ahead of Seattle (21-19) for sixth place in the WNBA standings with five games to play. Los Angeles (17-20) fell two games behind Golden State for the final playoff spot.

Los Angeles forward Azura Stevens grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled on a putback attempt with 31.6 seconds left. She made 1 of 2 free throws to give Los Angeles a 75-74 lead.

Indiana secured an offensive rebound on its next possession and Sims made a floater in the lane to retake the lead with 13.6 left.

After a timeout, Los Angeles guard Rickea Jackson was trapped at the free-throw line before finding Kelsey Plum, who lost control of it and threw it to Boston for Los Angeles’ 22nd turnover. Kelsey Mitchell missed two free throws with 0.4 seconds left and Los Angeles did not get a shot off before the buzzer.

