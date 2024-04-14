Other Sports

Asian Wrestling Championships: Anju, Harshita Enter Gold Medal Bouts, Sarita Mor Knocked Out

Manisha Bhanwala (62kg) and Antim Kundu (65kg) will compete for bronze medals later in the day. India's hopes suffered a jolt when World Championship medallist Sarita lost her quarter-final bout 4-8 to Mongolia's Gantuya Enkhbat at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024

United%20World%20Wrestling
Action from Asian Wrestling Championships 2024. Photo: United World Wrestling
Railways wrestler Anju, who had outclassed Vinesh Phogat in the recent selection trials, and Harshita put up a dominant show to reach the gold medal bouts in their respective categories at the Asian Championships, but Sarita Mor was eliminated after a shock defeat in her opening round in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (More Sports News)

Competing in a highly competitive 53kg weight class category, Anju logged back-to-back wins by technical superiority against Philippines' Aliah Rose Gavalez and Sri Lanka's Nethmi Ahinsa Fernando.

She faced some resistance from China's Chun Lei before prevailing 9-6 in the semifinal. In the final, Anju will face Korea's Ji Hyang Kim.

Action from Asian Wrestling Championships 2024. - United World Wrestling
Harshita conceded just three points en route the final, outclassing Uzbekistan's Ozoda Zaripboeva by technical superiority (13-3) and beating Kazakhstan's Anastassiya Panassovich 5-0. She will fight it out with China's Qian Jiang in the final.

However, a big shock was in store for the Indian squad as 2021 World Championship medallist Sarita lost her quarterfinal bout 4-8 to Mongolia's Gantuya Enkhbat.

The 28-year-old was a firm medal favourite in this category. Later Enkhbat lost her semifinal, closing the repechage route for the Indian.

Manisha Bhanwala (62kg) and Antim Kundu (65kg) will contest for bronze medals.

