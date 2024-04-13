Other Sports

Asian Wrestling Championships: Radhika Enters 68kg Women's Final, Guarantees Medal

Pushpa Yadav (59kg) and Priya (76kg) also have a chance to end on the podium as their vanquishers also reached the finals to open the repechage doors for them at Asian Wrestling Championships 2024

Action from Asian Wrestling Championships 2024. Photo: United World Wrestling
Radhika was the lone Indian woman wrestler who assured herself of a medal, her second at the senior Asian Championships, by reaching the 68kg final in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (More Sports News)

Radhika, who won a silver at the U23 Asian Championships last year and also finished second at the senior Asian Championships in 2022, put up a dominant show in her weight category. She won the first bout by technical superiority against Kazakhstan's Albina Kairgeldinova and then pinned Kyrgyzstan's Gulnura Tashtanbekova.

She will now face Japan's Nonoka Ozaki in the gold medal bout.

Action from Asian Wrestling Championships 2024. - United World Wrestling
Asian Wrestling Championships: Akash Dahiya, Anirudh Kumar Miss Out On Bronze Medal

BY PTI

Shivani Pawar (50kg) lost her quarterfinal 'by fall' to Ziqi Feng but made it to the bronze medal round after the Chinese entered the final.

In 55kg, Tamanna lost her qualification round by a comprehensive 0-9 margin to Moe Kiyooka but since the Japanese reached the final, the Indian bounced back into medal contention.

