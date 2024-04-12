Other Sports

Asian Wrestling Championships: Akash Dahiya, Anirudh Kumar Miss Out On Bronze Medal

Kazakhstan's Assyl Aitakyn proved too strong for Akash Dahiya in the non-Olympic 61kg category, while Anirudh Kumar was outplayed by Iran's Amir Hossein Abbas Zare in the 125kg quarter-finals. India could not bag any medals on the final day of men's freestyle competition Asian Wrestling Championships 2024

Advertisement

United%20World%20Wrestling
Action from Asian Wrestling Championships 2024. Photo: United World Wrestling
info_icon

Indian wrestlers drew a blank on the concluding day of the men's freestyle competition at the Asian Championships after Akash Dahiya and Anirudh Kumar lost their bronze-medal bouts and three others fizzled out before the medal round in their respective categories, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday, April 12. (More Sports News)

Competing in the non-Olympic 61kg category, Akash began with a close 10-8 win over Sardor Ruzimov from Uzbekistan and followed it up with a comfortable 7-3 victory over Korea's Sanghyeon Son in the quarterfinal.

However, Kazakhstan's Assyl Aitakyn proved too strong for the Indian in the semifinal and could not score a single point, losing his bout by technical superiority.

Advertisement

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks at the protest site in Jantar Mantar - File
Vinesh Phogat Accuses WFI Chief Of Trying To End Her Olympic Dream

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the bronze play-off, he put up a gritty fight but eventually lost to Mongolia's Enkhbold Enkhbat by technical superiority. In 125kg, Anirudh Kumar began with a 3-0 win over Pakistan's Zaman Anwar but was outplayed by Iran's Amir Hossein Abbas Zare in the quarterfinal, losing by technical superiority.

Since the Iranian reached the final, it kept the door open for Anirudh but he was pinned down by Bahrain's Shamil Magomed A Sharipov in the bronze play-off. Yash Tushir (74kg) went out of contention after losing his repechage round by technical superiority to Syrbaz Talgat from Kazakhstan.

Advertisement

Also bowing out early was Sandeep Singh Maan (86kg), who lost his qualification bout 0-5 to Japan's Tatsuya Shirai. Vinay (92kg) also fizzled out in the 92kg qualification round, losing his bout by fall to veteran Kazakhstan wrestler Adilet Davlumbayev.

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia (in pic), along with others were booked. - File
Who Controls Indian Wrestling: A Timeline Of WFI Controversy

BY PTI

India thus won three medals in the men's free style event. Udit (57kg, silver), Abhimanyou (70kg, bronze) and Vicky (97kg, bronze) had secured podium finishes on Thursday.

The women's bouts will begin on Saturday.

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
      2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
      3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
      4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
      5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
      6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
      7. Sports World LIVE: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
      8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch