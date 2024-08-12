Other Sports

Anshu Malik Takes Break From Wrestling After Paris Olympics Setback, Vows Strong Comeback

Anshu, 23, showed great determination but could not breach the defence of USA's vastly experienced Helen Louise Maroulis, losing 2-7 in the 57kg pre-quarterfinals

Anshu Malik
Anshu Malik, 23, lost to USA's Helen Louise Maroulis, losing 2-7 in the 57kg pre-quarterfinals. Photo: Instagram/ @anshumalik57___
info_icon

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik on Monday said she is taking a short break from the sport to "get physically and emotionally fit" after her pre-quarterfinal exit at the Paris Olympics but at the same time vowed to make a strong comeback. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)

Anshu, 23, showed great determination but could not breach the defence of USA's vastly experienced Helen Louise Maroulis, losing 2-7 in the 57kg pre-quarterfinals.

She was competing in her second Olympic Games.

"It's hard to accept, but this is a game and winning and losing is part of it. It doesn't matter what the result is, I LOVE WRESTLING," Anshu wrote on Instagram.

"Now, this will be a new beginning for LA 2028. I know I'm a FIGHTER and will come back stronger than ever.

"But right now, I am taking a short break to get physically and emotionally fit. In the meantime, I'll see where I need to make changes," she added.

Anshu secured a Paris Games quota from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in April this year. Two months later, she won a silver medal at the Budapest Ranking Series.

Reflecting on her journey, Anshu said, "The Olympics are now over, and with it, the dream that I had for 12 years is also over. In 2012, When I started wrestling, I told my father that I would win a medal in the 2024 Olympics.

"Every day, I work just for that day; every night, I dream just to get it. But it didn't turn out the way I thought it would.

"This journey was not easy at all. There were a lot of injuries, many defeats and many victories too. Had emotional and mental breakdowns many times.

"The last two years were very difficult for me. Yes, I did not win a medal. But, I am happy that despite all these, I represented my country in the Olympics."

Anshu Malik eyeing higher. - null
Anshu Malik: Burning For Gold, Tokyo Olympics Heartbreak Fuels Paris Games 2024 Dream

BY Minal Tomar

Anshu has been a silver medallist in the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games besides winning gold at the Asian Championships.

In Paris, Anshu was up against one of the most reputed wrestlers in the world, but she fought with a lot of gumption to concede just two points in the first round. Helen attacked Anshu's left leg and then pushed the Indian to the mat to take a 2-0 lead.

The Indian kept Helen, a three-time world champion, at bay in the first round before the American came back to show her mettle in the second and win despite getting a warning.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  2. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  3. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
Football News
  1. Julian Alvarez Transfer To Atletico Madrid: Manchester City Director Hails Departing 'Winner'
  2. Football Transfers: Fiorentina Sign Morocco International Amir Richardson From Reims
  3. Lautaro Martinez Signs New Five-Year Deal With Inter Milan
  4. AIFF Assures I-League Clubs Of Better Quality Broadcast Production
  5. Atletico Madrid Sign Julian Alvarez From Manchester City In Potential 95-Million-Euro Deal
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Death: Sanjay Ghosh Appointed As New Principal At CNMCH Hours After Resigning From RG Kar Hospital; Sparks Debate
  2. Unfulfilled Promises And Ongoing Struggles In The Life Of Bonded Labourers
  3. Govt Extends Discussion On Broadcasting Services Bill, Seeks Suggestions By Oct 15
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Influential Man Arrested For Alleged Rape Attempt In Kanauj; BJP Slams SP
  5. Wayanad Landslides: Over 130 Still Missing, Death Toll Rises To 231, Says Kerala Minister
Entertainment News
  1. Netizens Spot Natasa Stankovic Liking Posts On Cheating And Emotional Abuse After Split With Hardik Pandya
  2. Sidharth Malhotra Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Shershaah' Turns 3: Celebrating The Legacy Of A Real Hero
  3. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Reveals He Is In Debt Of Rs 1.2 Crore, Says He Is Surviving On Liquid Diet
  4. John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
  5. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
US News
  1. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
  2. Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
  3. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
  4. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  5. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
World News
  1. In A First, Zelenskyy Confirms Ukrainian Military Operating Inside Russia's Kursk
  2. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
  3. 'Frequent Beatings', 'Overcrowding': Released Palestinian Prisoners Share Abuse Stories Of Israeli Prisons
  4. Congo: Islamic State Group Militants Kill 12 People In North Kivu
  5. Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged