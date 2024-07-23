Other Sports

Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics, IOC Leaders Tout Games As Multilateral Unifier in Divided World

The Olympics is part of a global and multilateral world that Bach suggested “is on the back foot"

Paris Olympics-thomas bach
IOC President Thomas Bach speaks during the IOC Session Opening Ceremony at the Louis Vuitton Foundation ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Paris, France Photo: AP
On the eve of the Paris Olympics, IOC president Thomas Bach touted the games Monday as a uniting force in a world of divisive and “deeply disturbing” trends. (More Sports News)

“We are witnessing a new world order in the making,” Bach told an audience that included French president Emmanuel Macron, organizers of the Paris Games that open Friday and officials from Olympic sports federations.

The IOC leader highlighted “narrow self-interests trumping the rule of law” among threats to the multilateralism that has shaped global affairs for almost 80 years.

“Historic disruptions are upending the system of international relations that has been in place since the second World War,” Bach said. “The trends are unfortunately clear: decoupling of economies, beggar-thy-neighbor, narrow self-interests trumping the rule of law, Global South' vs. Global North.'”

Daniil Medvedev. - null
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Who Are Individual Neutral Athletes - All You Need To Know

BY Gaurav Thakur

The Olympics is part of a global and multilateral world that Bach suggested “is on the back foot."

“In this new world order, cooperation' or compromise' are sadly considered disparaging terms,” he said. “In this world of division, the athletes personify our shared hope for a better future. The athletes are showing us how to live peacefully together under one roof in the Olympic Village.”

Earlier Monday, Bach met with athletes from the Israeli and Palestinian teams now living in the Olympic residences in the Saint-Denis neighborhood north of central Paris.

“In these dark times, our Olympic values matter more than ever,” Bach said in his speech. “It is only by living our Olympic values — the values of solidarity, equality, human dignity for all — that we can bring the entire world together in peace.”

Bach spoke at a ceremonial opening — hosted by one of the Paris organizers' French sponsors, luxury goods firm LVMH — of the International Olympic Committee's annual meeting. It runs through Wednesday at a conference center near the Arc de Triomphe.

Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar - | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tour Champ Tadej Pogacar Withdraws From OLY Citing Fatigue

BY Associated Press

On Tuesday, IOC members are set to confirm a 12-year deal agreed with Saudi Arabia to host Olympic Esports Games in video gaming that are meant to help the governing body better engage with young people.

Bach said the Olympics “must engage with this digitally native generation” to stay relevant with them, while supporting Saudi progress in “the popularization of sport and in particular the participation of girls and women in sport.”

Also Tuesday, future Summer Games hosts Los Angeles and Brisbane will update the IOC on their plans for the 2028 and 2032 editions, respectively.

On Wednesday, Salt Lake City should be confirmed as host of the 2034 Winter Games, bringing the event back to Utah after a 32-year gap.

The 2030 edition is heading for the French Alps project also centered on coastal city Nice. Final confirmation likely cannot be given this week because of uncertainty in the national government since recent snap elections for parliament called by Macron and which stalled momentum that was building for far-right parties.

