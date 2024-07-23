Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tour Champ Tadej Pogacar Withdraws From OLY Citing Fatigue

The Slovenian Olympic Team announced Pogacar had withdrawn from the Aug. 3 road race due to fatigue

Seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race photo gallery_4
Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
info_icon

Three-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar withdrew from the road race at the Paris Olympics late Monday, one day after becoming the first rider to win the Tour and the Giro d'Italia in the same season in nearly three decades. (More Sports News)

The Slovenian Olympic Team announced Pogacar had withdrawn from the Aug. 3 road race due to fatigue.

His professional teammate, Domen Novak, will replace him rather than Primoz Roglic, the defending Olympic time trial gold medalist, who was left off the nation's provisional lineup and is likely still recovering from the crash that took him out of the Tour.

“Unfortunately, Tadej Pogacar will not be among (the riders in Paris)," the Slovenian team said in a statement. “He will be replaced by national team colleague Domen Novak. We wish Domen all the best and success.”

Novak will be joined in the Slovenian lineup by Jan Tratnik, Matej Mohoric and Luka Mezgec.

“Once again," the Slovenia team said, "congratulations to the Tour de France winner for his third victory in the world's most prestigious cycling race, and we hope he rests well and prepares for his next races.”

The 25-year-old Pogacar has already said he will not race in the Vuelta a Espana in August, the third of the three Grand Tours. Instead, he is expected to recuperate ahead of the world championships in September in Switzerland.

Tour De France Stage 14 - Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
Tour De France Stage 14: Tadej Pogacar Wins, Extends Lead Over Jonas Vingegaard - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Pogacar was expected to battle two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard all the way to Nice, where the three-week Tour ended Sunday rather than with its customary finish on the Champs-Elysees because of the Paris Games.

Instead, he pulled on the leader's yellow jersey after winning Stage 4 to Valloire and never let his biggest rivals get anywhere close to him the rest of the way.

Pogacar capped his dominance by winning the time trial Sunday for his 17th career stage win. He finished more than six minutes ahead of Vingegaard overall and more than nine ahead of third-place Remco Evenepoel, one of the Olympic favorites.

It made Pogacar the first rider since Marco Pantani in 1998 to win the Giro and the Tour in the same year.

“To win both together is another level above,” Pogacar said after the finish Sunday. “This is the first Grand Tour where I was totally confident every day. Even at the Giro I remember I had one bad day. This year, the Tour was just amazing."

“I'm super happy,” he added. "I cannot describe how happy I am after two hard years in the Tour de France.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Younis Khan Believes Late Head Coach Bob Woolmer Would Have Changed Pakistan Cricket For Good
  2. ENG Vs WI: Shoaib Bashir Credits Jack Leach For His Recent England Success
  3. IND Vs SL: Indian Team, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Land In Sri Lanka For White-Ball Series
  4. Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: SL, BAN Register Comprehensive Wins; Move Closer To Semifinals
  5. BAN Vs THAI, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Bangladesh Women Beat Thailand By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
Football News
  1. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
  2. Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Secures Loan Transfer To Marseille As Ange Postecoglou Continues Rebuild
  3. Amadou Onana Ready To Take Aston Villa To Top Following Everton Switch
  4. Premier League: Ian Maatsen Looking Forward To Working With 'Brilliant' Unai Emery At Aston Villa
  5. Women's Super League 2024-25: Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea To Launch Title Defence Against Aston Villa
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tennis Star Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws Citing Injury
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches North Block, to Present Budget at 11 am
  2. Parliament LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Budget, PM Modi Says, 'It Will Lay Foundation For Vikshit Bharat'
  3. Don’t Sidestep Caste In The Spiritual Space
  4. 'Used To Visit Veg Hotel Run By A Muslim': SC Judge As Court Stays Kanwar Yatra Order On Displaying Names At Eateries
  5. Mumbai Rains: Red Alert For 22-24 July, NDRF Deployed; Trains, Flights Affected | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Blake Lively Reveals How Her 'Middle School Obsessions' Has Shaped The 'Deadpool' Franchise
  2. Fact Check: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Arrested In Dubai? Pakistani Singer Rejects Viral Claim
  3. Makers And Actors Of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Receive Legal Notice For Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments
  4. Kiran Rao Says She Is 'Happy' After Divorce From Aamir Khan: I Haven’t Felt Lonely At All
  5. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
US News
  1. Can Severe Autism Be Reversed? Groundbreaking Study Suggests It’s Possible In Young Children
  2. Elon Musk Says His Son Was 'Killed' By The 'Woke Mind Virus' | What Does It Mean?
  3. Get Free Chicken At Chick-fil-A With The Code Moo Game: Here's How!
  4. Disney Changes 'Offensive' Character Name After 50 Years | Here's Why
  5. Kamala Harris Eyes Democratic Nomination, Praises Biden's 'Selfless & Patriotic Act' To Exit Presidential Race
World News
  1. Leader Of Myanmar's Army Govt Named Acting President
  2. Bangladesh Protests: Violent Clashes Grip Dhaka Amid Quota Unrest
  3. Can Severe Autism Be Reversed? Groundbreaking Study Suggests It’s Possible In Young Children
  4. Elon Musk Says His Son Was 'Killed' By The 'Woke Mind Virus' | What Does It Mean?
  5. Get Free Chicken At Chick-fil-A With The Code Moo Game: Here's How!
Latest Stories
  1. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Budget 2024: When, Where To Watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Historic 7th Presentation | Details
  4. JK: 1 Jawan Injured As Army Foils Militant Infiltration Bid In Battal Sector
  5. Watch: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks Post Budget 2024
  6. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches North Block, to Present Budget at 11 am
  7. Parliament LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Budget, PM Modi Says, 'It Will Lay Foundation For Vikshit Bharat'
  8. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties