Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.
Stage winner, overall leader and best climber, Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium after the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.
Stage winner and overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.
Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.
Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, climbs towards Pla d'Adet after breaking away from his main rivals during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.
Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, follows his rivals Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.
Britain's Adam Yates climbs towards Pla d'Adet during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.
The breakaway group climbs Col du Tourmalet pass during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, follows Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard as they climb during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, center front, leads before Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, right, as they climb Col du Tourmalet pass during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.
The pack with France's Kevin Vauquelin, in red, rides during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.