Sports

Tour De France Stage 14: Tadej Pogacar Wins, Extends Lead Over Jonas Vingegaard - In Pics

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar clinched the mountainous 14th stage of Tour de France 2024 on Saturday (July 13). With that, Pogacar extended his overall yellow jersey lead over Jonas Vingegaard to nearly two minutes. Pogacar caught up with and overtook his UAE Emirates teammate Adam Yates, while Vingegaard was initially dropped but showed good composure to limit the damage.