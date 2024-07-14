Sports

Tour De France Stage 14: Tadej Pogacar Wins, Extends Lead Over Jonas Vingegaard - In Pics

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar clinched the mountainous 14th stage of Tour de France 2024 on Saturday (July 13). With that, Pogacar extended his overall yellow jersey lead over Jonas Vingegaard to nearly two minutes. Pogacar caught up with and overtook his UAE Emirates teammate Adam Yates, while Vingegaard was initially dropped but showed good composure to limit the damage.

Tour De France Stage 14 Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.

1/10
Tour De France 2024 Stage 14
Tour De France 2024 Stage 14 Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Stage winner, overall leader and best climber, Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium after the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.

2/10
Tour de France
Tour de France Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Stage winner and overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.

3/10
Tour de France 2024
Tour de France 2024 Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.

4/10
Cycling Tour de France
Cycling Tour de France Photo: Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP

Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, climbs towards Pla d'Adet after breaking away from his main rivals during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.

5/10
Cycling Tour de France 2024
Cycling Tour de France 2024 Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, follows his rivals Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.

6/10
Britains Adam Yates
Britain's Adam Yates Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Britain's Adam Yates climbs towards Pla d'Adet during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.

7/10
Cycling Race
Cycling Race Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The breakaway group climbs Col du Tourmalet pass during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.

8/10
Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, follows Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard as they climb during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.

9/10
Denmarks Jonas Vingegaard
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, center front, leads before Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, right, as they climb Col du Tourmalet pass during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.

10/10
Frances Kevin Vauquelin
France's Kevin Vauquelin Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The pack with France's Kevin Vauquelin, in red, rides during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France.

