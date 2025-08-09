Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Welcome!
Welcome, football fans, to our live coverage of tonight’s Sela Cup pre-season friendly between Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid. Kick-off on Tyneside is at 8:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are announced.
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Where To Watch?
The Sela Cup match between Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid will be live-streamed on the Newcastle website and app.
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Players In Stadium
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Newcastle United Starting XI
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Atletico Madrid Starting XI
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Players On The Pitch
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Kick Off! | 0' NEW 0-0 ATM
The match is underway in a sunny St. James' Park, with Atletico Madrid kicking off. The Sela Cup is on! Stay tuned.
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 5' NEW 0-0 ATM
Atletico Madrid have been the better side in the opening five minutes, with Hancko having a shot from long range that Simeone liked very much. Alvarez also has an attempt at goal that that not dip in time and went over the bar.
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 15' NEW 0-0 ATM
In a cagey match so far, Elanga is proving to be livewire on the right flank. The winger played Gordon, who fed the ball to Barnes on the left edge of the box. The striker made the angle acute, and his shot was cut out. After a bit of ping-pong in front of the box, the ball is cleared.
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 26' NEW 0-0 ATM
Not really much happening in terms of attack in the game so far. Diego Simeone looks frustrated on the sideline that the Spanish side are being pushed back everytime they have the ball, rendering their slight possession advantage (54%) moot.
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 31' NEW 0-0 ATM
Atletico Madrid are slowly growing into the contest. After a good block by Trippier to stop Llorente, Pope pulled out a big save to deny Atletico Madrid the opener. Newcastle have had zero shots so far.
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 35' NEW 0-0 ATM
Ashby is fouled right at the edge of the box, and Newcastle get a free-kick in a dangerous area. Trippier stands over it, and shoots powerfully through the wall. Oblak kept his eye on the ball all the way and went down quickly to parry it, and Joelinton can't poke in the rebound.
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 44' NEW 0-0 ATM
Two chances for Joelinton in quick succession. First, the Brazilian headed the ball over the bar from a free-kick. Minutes later, he gets another chance with the head, but it's straight at Oblak who collects well.
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Half Time | NEW 0-0 ATM
Plenty of attempts at either end, with Joelinton having two gilt-etched opportunities with his head. Alvarez's free-kick was the best one for the visitors. However, the first half ends goalless.
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Second Half Starts | 45' NEW 0-0 ATM
The second half is underway at St. James' Park. One change in the break for the hosts, with Alex Murphy slotting in the place of Botman.
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Alvarez SCORES! | 50' NEW 0-1 ATM
A superb counter attack from Atletico Madrid. After clearing a corner, the Rojiblancos run with pace and intent. The move looked off when Alvarez played it across to Baena which was overhit, but the winger kept it alive and then squared it back to Alvarez, who poked it into an empty net.
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 58' NEW 0-1 ATM
Ever since the opening goal, Atletico Madrid have been the dominant side. The visitors almost capitalised on Livramento's poor clearance, with Hancko winning the ball in the box. Lascelles has a shove on the back of the defender, but the referee waves off Atletico's penalty shouts. A mini tussle between Simeone and the Newcastle players follow.
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Griezmann SCORES! | 63' NEW 0-2 ATM
Another lethal counter attack from Atletico Madrid, as Musso's clearance finds Sorloth. The striker did well to hold off the ball against three defenders, and then plays it to Griezmann on the right. And what a finish it was from the veteran! The subtlest of pokes takes it past the goalkeeper.
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 74' NEW 0-2 ATM
Newcastle United are really struggling to string together anything significant in Atletico's half despite the home support cheering them on vociferously. Sorloth put the ball into the back of the net, but it won't count due to an earlier offside. Atletico are in control by all counts.
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 84' NEW 0-2 ATM
Furhter misery for Eddie Howe. Gordon, who was hobbling for some time, finally goes down while trying to give a chase. He looks distraught, and it seems to be a hamstring issue. Neave replaces him.
Newcastle Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Full Time | NEW 0-2 ATM
It's all over at St. James' Park. After a 2-0 win for the Atletico Madrid women's team in the fixture just before this match, the Spanish La Liga giants repeat the trick against the Geordies courtesy of goals from Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann.