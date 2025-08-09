Mohun Bagan Vs Diamond Harbour Highlights Durand Cup: Mariners Earn Dominating 5-1 Win

Diamond Harbour Vs Mohun Bagan, Live Score Durand Cup 2025: Hello!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Diamond Harbour Vs Mohun Bagan, Group B Durand Cup football match at the Durand Cup 2025.
Diamond Harbour Vs Mohun Bagan, Live Score Durand Cup 2025
Both the teams head into their final Group B clash in the Durand Cup 2025 tied on six points, with Diamond Harbour holding a slight edge on goal difference (+8 to +6).
Diamond Harbour Vs Mohun Bagan, Live Score Durand Cup 2025
We will start in about 10 minutes from now. In the meantime, you can follow the Manchester United vs Fiorentina friendly live here.
Diamond Harbour Vs Mohun Bagan, Live Score Durand Cup 2025
KICK OFF!
We are underway now. It is going to be a high pitched battle.
Diamond Harbour Vs Mohun Bagan, Live Score Durand Cup 2025
Massive chance goes abegging for Mohun Bagan. They have missed an big opportunity here. Brilliant work by the Diamond Harbour goalkeeper and the game remains at 0-0 with both sides still in search of the opening goal of the match.
Diamond Harbour Vs Mohun Bagan, Live Score Durand Cup 2025
19' GOAL for Mohun Bagan!
There it comes. The opening goal of the evening and Mohun Bagan have taken the lead. Superb stuff from Anirudh Thapa who finds the back of the net to take his team 1-0 up.
Diamond Harbour Vs Mohun Bagan, Live Score Durand Cup 2025
23' GOAL for Diamond Harbour!
Here comes the equaliser. Diamond Harbour do not trail for long and they make Mohun Bagan pay for their defensive error. Luca Majcen is in a one-on-one situation with Mariners goalkeeper Vishal Kaith and Macjen fires the ball into the goal to make it 1-1.
Diamond Harbour Vs Mohun Bagan, Live Score Durand Cup 2025
GOAL for Mohun Bagan!!
33' Jamie Maclaren hands back Mohun Bagan the lead. He makes no mistake to pounce on a defensive lapse from Diamong Harbour and Mohun Bagan lead 2-1 now.
Diamond Harbour Vs Mohun Bagan, Live Score Durand Cup 2025
Half-time!
Diamond Harbour 1-2 Mohun Bagan
A stunning start to this game. We already have three goals and Mohun Bagan are leading 2-1. Some really good back and forth so far. Let us see who emerges as the winner in the second half.
Mohun Bagan Vs Diamond Harbour Live Score Durand Cup
Second half is underway now. Mohun Bagan leading Diamond Harbour 2-1.
Mohun Bagan Vs Diamond Harbour Live Score Durand Cup
52' GOAL for Mohun Bagan!
Liston Colaco converts the penalty kick and Mohun Bagan are now 3-1 up in this game. Naresh committed a rough tackle inside the box and that means he will get a red card. This tackle gave Mohun Bagan a penalty which Colaco gladly converted to goal.
Mohun Bagan Vs Diamond Harbour Live Score Durand Cup
GOAL for Mohun Bagan!
64' It keeps getting better for Mohun Bagan as Sahal makes it four for the Mariners. It is now 4-1 and it will be a brilliant win for Mohun Bagan tonight.
Mohun Bagan Vs Diamond Harbour Live Score Durand Cup
GOAL for Mohun Bagan!
80' It is 5-1 now. Goals have rained for the Mariners since the break and they just keep going. Jason Cummings also joins the party with his first strike of the night.
Mohun Bagan Vs Diamond Harbour Live Score Durand Cup
Full-time!
There is the final whistle and Mohun Bagan have absolutely thrashed their neighbours Dimaond Harbour. It is a massive 5-1 victory.
Closing
Thank you for following. Keep reading more on OutlookIndia.