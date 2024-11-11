Other Sports

Abu Dhabi Golf Championship: Shubhankar Sharma Cards Seven-Under 65 To Finish Tied 32nd

Paul Waring held off a stellar chasing pack to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and claim his first Rolex Series title

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Shubhankar-Sharma
Shubhankar Sharma earlier recorded the best-ever finish by an Indian -- a tied 8th -- in the 2023 Open Golf Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Merseyside, England. Photo: X/ @shubhankargolf
info_icon

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma produced his best card of the week, a superb seven-under 65, in the final round to sign off at tied 32nd position at the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championships. (More Sports News)

After 71-73 on the first two days, Sharma had a great weekend as his final two rounds of 66 and 65 had an eagle each.

On the final day, Sharma, who retained his DP World card, had seven birdies, an eagle and two bogeys.

Paul Waring held off a stellar chasing pack to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and claim his first Rolex Series title.

Paul Waring won the Abu Dhabi Championship - null
Waring Sees Off Big Names In Abu Dhabi As Mcilroy Consolidates Race To Dubai Lead

BY Stats Perform

The Englishman displayed nerves of steel in his bogey-free closing 66 as he got to 24 under par and two shots ahead of four-time Rolex Series winner Tyrrell Hatton, with Race to Dubai leader Rory McIlroy, England’s Matt Wallace and Dane Thorbjørn Olesen a shot further back.

Waring had taken control of the first event of the new DP World Tour Play-Offs with a course-record 61 at Yas Links on Friday but saw his five-shot halfway lead reduced to one as he posted a 73 a day later.

The 39-year-old, whose only previous DP World Tour title came at the Nordea Masters more than six years ago, made a fast start with two opening birdies and added two more at the seventh and 10th.

He responded to being caught by Hatton with a moment of magic as he converted from 40 feet at the 17th, before hitting a perfect drive at the last, running a three-wood through the back of the green and getting up and down to seal victory. 

McIlroy had the chance to make his lead in the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex unassailable and was first to make an early charge as the four-time Major winner birdied four of his first six holes.

He bogied the fifth and added five more gains to sign for a 64, but the Race continues into the season-ending DP World Tour Championship after closest challenger Thriston Lawrence recorded two eagles and four birdies in his round of 64 to get to 20 under and a tie for sixth alongside two-time Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Tommy Fleetwood, and French pair Ugo Coussaud and Antoine Rozner.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Gambhir Backs Sharma And Kohli, Confident Of Strong Comeback
  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Opens Up On Tough Three-Year Gap
  3. Oman Vs Netherlands Toss Update, ICC CWC League 2: NED To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India In Australia 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir Keeps Rohit Sharma's Perth Test Participation Under Wraps
  5. India In Australia 2024-25: Gambhir Fires Back At Ponting’s Remarks On Sharma And Kohli’s Form
Football News
  1. Premier League: Manchester United Blank Leicester 3-0 In Last Game Before Amorim's Charge
  2. Ruben Amorim: Manchester Utd-Bound Manager Enjoys Winning Sporting CP Send-Off
  3. Real Sociedad 1-0 Barcelona: Sheraldo Becker Stuns Toothless Blaugrana As Winning Run Ends
  4. Inter 1-1 Napoli: Calhanoglu Misses Penalty As Scudetto Rivals Draw At San Siro
  5. Roma Sack Head Coach Ivan Juric; Roberto Mancini Lined Up As Replacement
Tennis News
  1. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  3. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  5. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: JPN 1-1 KOR At Half-Time
  2. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  3. China Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  4. Japan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  5. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Economic Diplomacy Now A Major Focus In Indian Foreign Policy, Says EAM Jaishankar
  2. Jharkhand Feels The Heat Of BJP's Tried-And-Tested 'Infiltrator' Tactic
  3. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  4. Khalistani Terrorist Arsh Dalla Linked To Nijjar, Arrested In Canada: Reports
  5. Bahraich Violence: Police Arrest Main Conspirator Shakeel Ahmed And 5 Others
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  3. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
World News
  1. Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence
  2. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
  3. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  4. After Hurricanes And Blackouts, 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Cuba
  5. Ukraine War: Donald Trump Dials Putin, Urges Russia To Not Escalate War
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Ukraine War: Donald Trump Dials Putin, Urges Russia To Not Escalate War
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign