Waring Sees Off Big Names In Abu Dhabi As Mcilroy Consolidates Race To Dubai Lead

Paul Waring edged out some of the DP World Tour's biggest names to claim the Abu Dhabi Championship title on Sunday. (More Sports News)
Waring, who shot a course-record 61 in the second round, closed out with a six-under-par 66 at Yas Links to beat Tyrell Hatton by two shots, finishing on 24 under.
Rory McIlroy finished third after going round in 64. He was tied on 21 under par for the weekend along with Matt Wallace and Thorbjorn Olsen.
Waring's win marks just his second DP World Tour success, and his first title in six years.
"To keep control of myself in the way I did, I'm really proud of myself. I'm a bit taken aback right now," said Waring.
"I felt that my golf game has been in such a good place over the past year, I just haven't put it all together. What a week for it all to click together."
McIlroy's efforts on the final day, meanwhile, saw him finish a shot ahead of Thriston Lawrence, who is the Northern Irishman's closest challenger in the Race to Dubai rankings.
"I set myself a target with six holes to go and I achieved that target," said McIlroy.
"I was glad to make the four at the last and give myself a little bit more of a cushion going into Dubai."
Tommy Fleetwood rounded out with 67, meaning he finished tied for fourth on 20 under, two shots ahead of Shane Lowry, who dropped three shots across the final six holes.
The DP World Tour season wraps up in Dubai next week, with McIlroy looking well set to finish top of the standings.