New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch RSA's Tour Of NZ 2024 On TV And Online

New Zealand claimed a famous 281-run win in the 1st Test by beating a revamped South Africa. With many top names missing from the Proteas squad, the Kiwis came into this contest as favourites and boy, did they put on a show. (More Cricket News)
Led by former skipper Kane Williamson and then Rachin Ravindra's maiden 240, the hosts piled up a massive 511 in the first innings and then later, bowled out the visitors for a paltry 162. Williamson again got on to the act as the scored yet another ton in the 2nd innings (109) as the BlackCaps posted a huge target of 528 to chase.
In reply, the Proteas batting faltered as only David Bedingham (87) got some runs on the board in what was sorry scorecard for the visitors. Kyle Jamieson (4/58) and Mitchell Santner (3/59) were the wreckers in-chief as New Zealand won by a handsome margin of 281 runs to take a 1-0 lead.
New Zealand vs South Africa, Test Head-To-Head:
Matches Played - 48
New Zealand Wins - 6
South Africa Wins - 26
No Results - 0
Ties - 16
When will the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test be played?
The second Test between New Zealand and South Africa will begin in the early hours of February 13, 2024. According to the Indian Standard Time, the match will commence at 3:30 AM.
Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test be played?
The 2nd Test between New Zealand and South Africa will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
Which TV channel will broadcast the New Zealand vs South Africa Test series?
No TV channel has picked the series up for live broadcast in India at the time of writing.
Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa Test series be live streamed online?
Amazon Prime will stream the NZ vs RSA Test series live online, through their app and website.
New Zealand - Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.
South Africa - Neil Brand (c), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Kegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo.