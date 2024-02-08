He may have looked up to Kane Williamson while growing up and been influenced by the senior pro all through his cricket-honing years, but Rachin Ravindra wasn't going to share his maiden Player of The Match (POTM) award in Tests with the New Zealand titan. Ravindra bagged the honour after the hosts secured a thumping 281-run win over a third-string South Africa in the first Test in Mount Maunganui. (More Cricket News)
Asked at the post-match presentation if he would like to share the award with Williamson, Ravindra, perhaps tongue-in-cheek, replied with: "Nah, not at all. He's got 31 Test hundreds for my one so I'm not giving that one."
Williamson had notched up a laborious century (118 off 289 balls) and forged a 232-run partnership with Ravindra in the first innings, but the 24-year-old southpaw went one better, scoring a fabulous 240 to propel the Kiwis to a daunting 511-run total in the first innings. Williamson brought up another ton - his 31st in Test cricket - in their second essay, but the POTM honour was bestowed on Ravindra, who picked up two wickets as well.
Firsts are always special, and indeed, the youngster would want to savour the award for eternity. He did not shy away from acknowledging Williamson's role in his career, however. Asked if his sedate hundred celebration was in any way influecned by Williamson, Ravindra said: "He's the influence so I guess that's how it turned out."
After somewhat tepid outings in his first three Tests, Ravindra was fourth time lucky and played the leading role in the Kiwi triumph. The two teams will now head to Hamilton for the second Test, which starts on February 13.