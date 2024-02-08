He may have looked up to Kane Williamson while growing up and been influenced by the senior pro all through his cricket-honing years, but Rachin Ravindra wasn't going to share his maiden Player of The Match (POTM) award in Tests with the New Zealand titan. Ravindra bagged the honour after the hosts secured a thumping 281-run win over a third-string South Africa in the first Test in Mount Maunganui. (More Cricket News)

Asked at the post-match presentation if he would like to share the award with Williamson, Ravindra, perhaps tongue-in-cheek, replied with: "Nah, not at all. He's got 31 Test hundreds for my one so I'm not giving that one."

