Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

New Zealand’s Tour Of West Indies: Kane Williamson To Lead Kiwis In First Caribbean Trip In Eight Years

New Zealand will play three ODIs and three T20s against West Indies starting from August 10.

The last time New Zealand visited West Indies was in 2014.
The last time New Zealand visited West Indies was in 2014. Twitter (@BLACKCAPS)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 10:20 am

Captain Kane Williamson will return from a short break to lead a strengthened New Zealand on their first tour of the West Indies in eight years. New Zealand will play the West Indies in three ODIs and three T20s in a packed August 10-21 schedule. (More Cricket News)

Batters Tom Latham and Devon Conway and fast bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee also will rejoin the team after returning home early from their recent tours to England, Scotland, Ireland and the Netherlands.

New Zealand have rotated players throughout those series to manage the high workload in a season in which the team face matches in one of three formats in every month in 2022.

The West Indies series is important to New Zealand as part of their build-up to the T20 World Cup and because it carries qualification points for the ODI World Cup. New Zealand last played the West Indies in the Caribbean in 2014.

Related stories

WI Vs IND: Avesh Khan Becomes India's 244th ODI Cricketer - Here's Full List Of Players

WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Axar Patel's 35-ball 64 Not Out Fires India To Series-Clinching Victory Over West Indies

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Smallest Margin Of Win Against West Indies And More - Stats Highlights

“It's always exciting to be heading somewhere you've not been in a while and I know this group can't wait for the challenge of taking on the West Indies in the Caribbean,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said.

“Managing workloads is hugely important this year with the team playing some form of cricket every month in 2022 and this applies to both players and staff. The 15-man New Zealand squad also includes Michael Bracewell and Finn Allen who performed well during recent white ball matches.

Stead will be assisted on tour by batting coach Dean Brownlie and bowling coach Graeme Aldridge. The squad will arrive in two groups to Jamaica with some traveling from New Zealand and the balance from the Netherlands.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

New Zealand Vs West Indies Fixtures

1st T20 – August 10 – Sabina Park  

2nd T20 – August 12 – Sabina Park

3rd T20 – August 14 – Sabina Park

1st ODI – August 17 – Kensington Oval  

2nd ODI – August 19 – Kensington Oval

3rd ODI – August 21 – Kensington Oval

Tags

Sports Cricket New Zealand National Cricket Team Kane Williamson Tom Latham Devon Conway Trent Boult Tim Southee Michael Bracewell Finn Allen   West Indies Cricket Team
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read