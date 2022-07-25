New Zealand’s Tour Of West Indies: Kane Williamson To Lead Kiwis In First Caribbean Trip In Eight Years

Captain Kane Williamson will return from a short break to lead a strengthened New Zealand on their first tour of the West Indies in eight years. New Zealand will play the West Indies in three ODIs and three T20s in a packed August 10-21 schedule. (More Cricket News)

Batters Tom Latham and Devon Conway and fast bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee also will rejoin the team after returning home early from their recent tours to England, Scotland, Ireland and the Netherlands.

New Zealand have rotated players throughout those series to manage the high workload in a season in which the team face matches in one of three formats in every month in 2022.

The West Indies series is important to New Zealand as part of their build-up to the T20 World Cup and because it carries qualification points for the ODI World Cup. New Zealand last played the West Indies in the Caribbean in 2014.

“It's always exciting to be heading somewhere you've not been in a while and I know this group can't wait for the challenge of taking on the West Indies in the Caribbean,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said.

“Managing workloads is hugely important this year with the team playing some form of cricket every month in 2022 and this applies to both players and staff. The 15-man New Zealand squad also includes Michael Bracewell and Finn Allen who performed well during recent white ball matches.

Stead will be assisted on tour by batting coach Dean Brownlie and bowling coach Graeme Aldridge. The squad will arrive in two groups to Jamaica with some traveling from New Zealand and the balance from the Netherlands.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

New Zealand Vs West Indies Fixtures

1st T20 – August 10 – Sabina Park

2nd T20 – August 12 – Sabina Park

3rd T20 – August 14 – Sabina Park

1st ODI – August 17 – Kensington Oval

2nd ODI – August 19 – Kensington Oval

3rd ODI – August 21 – Kensington Oval