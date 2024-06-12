Sports

NBA Finals: Kirstaps Porzingis Uncertain To Play In Game 3 Due To 'Serious' Leg Injury

The Celtics announced on Tuesday that he suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon

The Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis is uncertain to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
info_icon

Boston Celtics centre Kristaps Porzingis sustained a rare injury to his left leg, putting his status for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday into question. (More Sports News)

The Celtics announced on Tuesday that he suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon.

The injury occurred with 3:27 to play in the third quarter of Sunday's 105-98 win over the Mavericks, which gave Boston a 2-0 lead.

The team described the injury as being rare, and said it is unrelated to a right calf strain that side-lined Porzingis for 10 games earlier in the play-offs.

The Celtics have not yet submitted an official injury report, but said his status is day to day.

Boston coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters that Porzingis is working hard to be ready to play.

“It's a serious injury," Mazzulla said. "At the end of the day, our medical team is not going to put him in any bad situations. So, we’ve taken the decision to play out of his hands.”

Dan Hurley reportedly turns down Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job. - null
NBA: Dan Hurley Reportedly Turns Down Job To Coach Los Angeles Lakers

BY Stats Perform

Porzingis was seen wearing a brace before speaking with the media on Tuesday.

"I'll see how I am tomorrow," he said, "and obviously I'm going to do everything I can to be out there."

Porzingis helped spark the Celtics in Thursday's 107-89 win in Game 1, tallying 11 points and two blocks in the first quarter in his first game since April 29.

He finished with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting and six rebounds before recording 12 points and four boards in Game 2.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reasi Bus Attack: Sketch Of Terrorist Released, Rs 20 Lakh Reward Announced For Information
  2. Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony: Guest List Includes Ram Charan, Nitish Kumar, Revanth Reddy, Jr NTR | Know Who All Are Coming
  3. Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, New Army Chief After General Manoj Pande, To Take Charge On June 30th
  4. Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Exchange Of Fire With Security Forces In Kathua
  5. Modi 3.0: Major Overhaul Awaited In VIP Security Set Up; NSG, ITBP To Be Withdrawn | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Shilpa Saklani Opens Up On Playing 'Fierce, Unstoppable Businesswoman' In 'Parineetii'
  2. Raghu Dixit Says Sugar Is Used As Metaphor In His New Track ‘Shakkarpari’
  3. Annu Kapoor’s Dual Role Brings Vibrancy To ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’: Director Ishrat R. Khan
  4. LA Pride In The Park: Ricky Martin Takes People By Surprise With A Scintillating Performance On Pride Month – View Pics
  5. Countdown Starts For Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal marriage: Sangeet To Be Held On June 19
Sports News
  1. Pakistan Vs Canada: Babar Celebrates Much-Needed Win But T20 World Cup Exit Still On Cards
  2. Emma Raducanu Criticises Umpire After Winning Return: 'I Feel Like I Was Playing Two V One'
  3. NBA Finals: Kirstaps Porzingis Uncertain To Play In Game 3 Due To 'Serious' Leg Injury
  4. ICC T20 World Cup: Azam, Bin Zafar Open Up After Crucial New York Clash
  5. Moldova 0-4 Ukraine: Yaremchuk And Dovbyk On Target As UKR Win Big
World News
  1. Kroger Ice Cream Giveaway Offers 45,000 Free Pints To Celebrate Summer Solstice On June 20! Here's How To Get Yours
  2. 'It Was Made Up': Viral Transcript Of Titan Sub's Final Moments Confirmed As Fake
  3. Famous Celebrities Who Proudly Identify As LGBTQ+
  4. US President Joe Biden's Son Hunter Found Guilty In Illegal Gun Possession Case
  5. Jennie Kim Takes Fashion By Storm With Show-Stopping Jacquemus Runway Debut
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. Sports News Highlights June 11: India Out Of 2026 FIFA World Cup Race After 1-2 Loss To Qatar
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan