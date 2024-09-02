Motorsport

Formula 1: Mclaren's 'Papaya Rules' There To Be Bent, Insists Brown

Zak Brown insisted that McLaren's papaya rules were made to be bent after Monza reignited the debate over whether team orders are needed at the British-based team

Zak-Brown-Formula-One
Zak Brown has lifted the lid on McLaren's papaya rules after the Italian Grand Prix
info_icon

Zak Brown insisted that McLaren's papaya rules were made to be bent after Monza reignited the debate over whether team orders are needed at the British-based team. (More Motorsport News)

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris claimed second and third behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, with the latter enduring another poor start after securing pole in qualifying. 

The Australian was able to make his way past his McLaren team-mate heading into Turn 4, with Piastri ultimately able to finish ahead of Norris at the end of the race.

However, McLaren recorded their fourth-best ever run of having one or both drivers on the podium (12), while also closing the gap in the constructors' championship. 

The gap to Red Bull now stands at eight points ahead of Baku in two weeks, with Norris also closing the gap to Max Verstappen to 62 points in the drivers' championship.

But in allowing their drivers to fight, McLaren opened the door for Ferrari to pounce, but Brown defended Piastri's move on his team-mate in the opening exchanges. 

“It was aggressive, it was an aggressive move [by Piastri],” Brown told Sky Sports F1 after the race.

“Their start was great and that was what we had discussed, kind of get behind the other and fan out to make sure nobody else could get by.

“I think Lando was caught by surprise with that move, thinking let’s just tuck into a one-two and see if we can pull a bit of a gap, so it’s something we’ll discuss internally.

“Papaya rules are it’s your team mate; race him hard, race him clean, don’t touch, that happened.

"It was an aggressive pass so that’s a conversation we’ll have, that was a bit nerve wracking on pit wall but it’s really just respect your team mate.

"Lando got a bad run out of that corner as well so it would have been nice to see them run one-two a bit longer.

"They didn’t touch, it was an aggressive pass but a clean pass.”

Despite McLaren's recent success, Ferrari's triumph at their home race has brought them back into contention for the constructors' championship and are just 31 points further back. 

The British-based team have failed to win the title since 1998 when Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard worked together to deliver their eighth constructors' title. 

However, Brown remained firm in his assessment that McLaren would not prioritise one driver over the other for the remaining eight races of the season. 

“They are both young drivers who want to win. We have always believed in having two number ones," Brown said. 

"That’s always been McLaren’s way, it can be difficult to manage – we’ve seen it with Senna and Prost.

“They get along great, they do race each other clean and it’s philosophical – are you a one-car team or a two-car team?

"The easiest thing would have been for Lando to just run away with it, and then not have to put difficult decisions on the pit wall, but Andrea and I are taking it one race at a time.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Miss First Match; Check Reason Here
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Team A Vs Team B On TV And Online
  3. PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test: Hasan Mahmud And Nahid Rana Edge Bangladesh Closer To Historic Series Whitewash
  4. Suryakumar Yadav To Miss Duleep Trophy Opening Round
  5. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root, Gus Atkinson Shine As England Beat Sri Lanka By 190 Runs - In Pics
Football News
  1. India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup Preview: IND Eye Fresh Start In Manolo Marquez's Debut
  2. Sunil Chhetri Says ISL One Of The Most Important Tournaments Of His Lifetime
  3. UEFA Nations League: Jean Van Hecke Receives Maiden Netherlands Call-up
  4. Kevin De Bruyne: No Talks To Leave Man City
  5. Pep Guardiola Delivers Phil Foden Blow To England Boss Lee Carsley
Tennis News
  1. US Open Day 7 Women's Singles Wrap: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Knocked Out By Emma Navarro - In Pics
  2. Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal Withdrawn From Sweden Tie Due To Back Injury
  3. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Marches On With Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Defending Champ Coco Gauff Endures Serving Woes In Fourth-Round Exit
  5. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh Over 'Financial Misconduct'
  2. Full List: BJP Candidates Contesting Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024
  3. J&K Assembly Polls: BJP Releases 4th List Of Candidates; Fields Ravinder Raina From Nowshera
  4. Weather News Sept 2: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; 31 Dead, Lakhs Affected
  5. Mamata Banerjee's TMC To Boycott These 3 TV Channels Over 'Anti-Bengal Propaganda'
Entertainment News
  1. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  2. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  3. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  4. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  5. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
US News
  1. Social Security Benefits 2025: How Much Will They Increase? Check Out The Latest COLA Predictions
  2. Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts: Celebrate Barbie's 65th Birthday With Limited Edition Sweet Treats!
  3. This Snack At Costco Has Become Latest Snacking Obsession Among Shoppers
  4. Climate Change Is Threatening Cocoa Supply; Here’s What Experts Are Doing To Save Chocolates
  5. What To Expect From NYFW 2024’s Star-Studded Runway
World News
  1. Social Security Benefits 2025: How Much Will They Increase? Check Out The Latest COLA Predictions
  2. Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts: Celebrate Barbie's 65th Birthday With Limited Edition Sweet Treats!
  3. This Snack At Costco Has Become Latest Snacking Obsession Among Shoppers
  4. Climate Change Is Threatening Cocoa Supply; Here’s What Experts Are Doing To Save Chocolates
  5. What To Expect From NYFW 2024’s Star-Studded Runway
Latest Stories
  1. IC 814 Series Row: Home Ministry Summons Netflix Content Head Amid Row Over Hindu Names For Hijackers
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Critically Injured After Suspected Attack At Sunjuwan Army Base
  3. Fresh Wolf Attack In UP’s Bahraich Leaves Minor Dead, 2 Women Injured
  4. ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Case, Hours After Raid At Home
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan Alleges ED Arrest Plot, AAP Attacks BJP
  7. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Nitesh Kumar Wins Badminton Gold; Manisha Claims Bronze In Women's Singles SU5
  8. Weather News Sept 2: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; 31 Dead, Lakhs Affected