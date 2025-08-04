Formula 1: Lando Norris Revels In 'Rewarding' Hungaroring Victory After Holding Off Oscar Piastri

Formula 1: Lando Norris chose to run 38 laps on hard tyres at the Hungaroring, holding off late pressure from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri on the penultimate lap

Lando Norris
Hungarian Grand Prix winner Lando Norris
Lando Norris was delighted to hold on for his ninth Formula One victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix, saying it felt "more rewarding" after a one-stop strategy.

Norris opted to spend 38 laps on the hard tyres at Hungaroring and had to withstand late pressure from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri on the penultimate lap.

The Brit had started the race in third, after Charles Leclerc claimed a surprise pole, and he was also overtaken by both George Russell and Fernando Alonso on the opening lap.

But McLaren's dominance continued as they earned a fourth consecutive one-two heading into the summer break and earned their 200th win in F1.

Norris, meanwhile, has achieved his nine victories in different Grands Prix: Miami, Netherlands, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Australia, Monaco, Austria, Great Britain and Hungary. He has won the greatest number of different races, never winning the same one twice.

While Norris endured a nervy end to the race, he believes that makes the victory even more special.

"I'm dead, it was tough, we weren't really planning on a one-stop at the beginning, but after the first lap it was kind of our only option to get back into things," he said.

"It was tough in the final stint with Oscar catching; I was pushing flat out, you know, so my voice has gone a little bit. It feels good and rewarding a little more because of that, but a good result.

"I didn't think it [the hard tyre] would probably get us to win, I thought it would get us into second. I know our pace was good even in the first stint behind George [Russell]; I couldn't get past, but the pace was strong.

"I knew if I had some clean air and I could push, I could maybe make things work, and that's what we did.

"It's always a bit of a gamble these kinds of things, but it also requires no mistakes, good laps, good strategy, all these things, and that's what we had, so I'm very happy."

Norris is now just nine points behind Piastri in the drivers' standings heading into the summer break, with the season resuming at the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

McLaren have already said they expect the title race to go down to the wire, given how close it is between their two drivers, and Norris is excited about the fight ahead.

"We're so tightly fought it’s hard to say that momentum is on anyone's side, but we're fighting hard both of us, and it's fun. It's tough but fun racing with Oscar," Norris added.

"It's great for us as a team and another one-two and our 200th win in Formula 1. Credit to Oscar, he put up a good charge, and I just about held on, so I look forward to many more of these."

