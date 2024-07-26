Max Verstappen's 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix was confirmed as he took a new power unit in practice at Spa-Francorchamps on Friday. (More Motorsport News)
Under Formula One's regulations, drivers are permitted to use a maximum of four internal combustion engines (ICEs) throughout the 2024 campaign.
Verstappen took his fifth new ICE of the year for Friday's first practice session, triggering the automatic penalty for Sunday's race.
He proceeded to set the pace in first practice with a fastest lap of 1:43.372, going half a second faster than Oscar Piastri, who won the Hungarian Grand Prix last week.
The three-time world champion will also drop five places if he takes a new ICE at any other race this year.
RB's Yuki Tsunoda, meanwhile, will start at the back of the grid in Belgium after taking a fifth ICE as well as additional engine parts.
With his penalty confirmed, Verstappen will now be desperate to perform in qualifying, having only taken pole at one of the last six races.
He did, however, win the recent Spanish and Canadian Grands Prix when not starting at the front. His 29 race victories when not starting on pole are the fourth-most by any driver in F1 history.
The penalty does represent an almighty blow to Verstappen's hopes of avoiding a third straight race without winning, though.
He last went more consecutive races without a victory in 2020, failing to win in 11 outings from Spain to Sakhir.