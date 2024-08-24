Motorsport

Dutch Grand Prix: George Russell Anticipates Close Battle With Max Verstappen And Mclaren

Russell, who was denied a third career win at Spa for his car being underweight last time out, finished the session 0.061 seconds quicker than McLaren's Oscar Piastri

George-russell-f1-dutch-grand-prix
George Russell is expecting a close battle at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix
info_icon

George Russell believes this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix may be decided by the finest of margins after going quickest during Friday's practice in Zandvoort. (More Motorsport News)

Mercedes' recent improvements were on show once more, with Russell's team-mate Lewis Hamilton finishing 0.111 behind him as Lando Norris ended up in fourth. 

Defending world champion Max Verstappen endured another difficult time out on track, ending up in fifth ahead of tomorrow's qualifying sessions. 

But despite the Dutchman's underwhelming display on the track, Russell did not rule out the threat of Verstappen, who has won the race on the last three ocassions. 

“Really difficult out there because it was so windy. But the car was performing really well. It looks to be quite a close battle with the McLarens and Max.”

RB driver, Daniel Ricciardo
F1: Daniel Ricciardo Thought Replacing Sergio Perez At Red Bull Could Be Possible

BY Stats Perform

Hamilton, meanwhile, saw room for improvement in his own performance as he looks to continue his impressive form before the mid-season break. 

The seven-time world champion has reached four podiums in the last five Formula 1 races, while also scoring the most points (95) than anyone else in the last five races. 

But should he record four consecutive podiums for the first time since 2022, Hamilton acknowledged that his set-up must be spot, starting in qualifying.  

“It was OK today. A big, big difference compared to last year so the car is feeling more alive and we’re right up there at the front," Hamilton said. 

“I didn’t get the most out of it (on the single lap), there is still performance, left. I just have to work on set-up.

"I don’t know if I looked particularly quick (on the long run) but the set-up I had for a single lap was hindering the long run.”

Max Verstappen pictured during FP1 at the Dutch Grand Prix
Max Verstappen Not Available To Mercedes, Insists Red Bull Team Principle Christian Horner

BY Stats Perform

Norris will also be looking to close the gap in the drivers' championship, currently sitting 78 points behind Verstappen with 10 races of the season remaining. 

And after a promising session on Friday, the Briton is confident that McLaren can continue to push and challenge the Silver Arrows this weekend. 

“Mercedes look a bit quicker but it is close. I don't think there is a quickest. It depends on different factors.

“We have been in good form since Miami but not brought any updates since Miami. This weekend’s our first time trying to make a bit more progress with the car.

“(I’m) optimistic, but have no idea whether it’s working or not how it’s performing at the minute.

“Today was a reasonable day and we are there or thereabouts. A little bit more to find tonight hopefully and we can challenge the Mercedes.”

