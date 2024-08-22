F1: Daniel Ricciardo Thought Replacing Sergio Perez At Red Bull Could Be Possible

Daniel Ricciardo admitted he thought there was a possibility he could replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull for the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season. (More Motorsport News)
Before the mid-season break, there was a lot of speculation over the Mexican's future after a difficult first half of the campaign despite him recently signing a two-year contract.
After four podium finishes across the first five races, Perez failed to finish above fourth across the next nine.
During the break, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner released a statement to confirm Perez would continue alongside Max Verstappen from this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.
Ricciardo, who races for RB, was one of the names linked with Perez's seat if he was let go, and he says he would not have turned down the move if it was a possibility.
"I didn't rule it out," he said. "I thought maybe something could happen, but I also didn't expect it or get my hopes up.
"I was aware 'maybe something changes', but I just thought: 'Do what I'm doing and if I get a call, I get a call.' I didn't get a call, but that's what I mentally prepared myself for."
Ricciardo's contract is up at the end of the year, and with Liam Lawson "certain" of being in one of the Red Bull or RB cars next year, according to team advisor Helmut Marko, the Australian could find himself without a seat in 2025.
Lawson has been on the sidelines as a reserve driver so far this season, though impressed when he filled in for Ricciardo for five race weekends last year.
The 35-year-old believes Lawson deserves his place on the team next year, but is relaxed about his own future, which is still up in the air.
"I have every opportunity in front of me and that's the beauty, it's up to me," Ricciardo told Sky Sports F1. "Yes, there is always pressure from myself and that of the Red Bull system, but I know if I do a job, I will have a seat and somewhere to race.
"I got to see Liam drive the car last year and I think he did a great job and is worthy of a seat on the grid," said Ricciardo.
"In a way, I'm happy for him. If he's guaranteed a seat on the grid next year, that's good because he is a deserving driver.
"What that means for me is probably a bit unknown, but if I perform, they will find a spot for me somewhere!"