Kimi Antonelli Praises Confidence Booster Toto Wolff Ahead Of Potential Mercedes Move

Antonelli, who currently sits seventh in the F2 standings, has enjoyed a rapid rise through the motorsport ranks, bypassing F3 to compete in the category, although it hasn't all been smooth sailing.

Kimi Antonelli-f2-motorsports
Kimi Antonelli has praised Toto Wolff for his support in recent years
Kimi Antonelli has credited Mercedes boss Toto Wolff with giving him confidence in his ability during difficult moments at the start of his Formula 2 career. (More Motorsport News)

Antonelli endured a difficult start to the campaign with PREMA racing, but finally finished on the podium as he claimed his maiden F2 victory at Silverstone in July. 

He has since gone on to claim a win in Hungary, explaining that after a tough qualifying session at Silverstone, Wolff was on hand to deliver him some guidance. 

"I am also very happy with the relationship I have [with Wolff],” said Antonelli. “In difficult moments I ask him for advice and he always looks for a way to give me confidence.

"I'll give you an example. After the disappointing qualifying in Silverstone I called him because it was a bit of a tough time.

"We talked a lot and that conversation gave me back my confidence, and the next day I won and it was really nice to see him under the podium.

"When you go through difficult times, I think you come out stronger in the end, also in terms of attitude. Silverstone and Budapest confirmed it."

While Antonelli's focus has been on his F2 campaign, as well as taking part in several test sessions with Mercedes, he has remained at the centre of speculation. 

The Italian is among the favourites to replace the departing Lewis Hamilton, who is joining Ferrari for the 2025 season having spent 11 years with the team. 

But with no confirmation yet on who will join George Russell at the squad, Antonelli is keeping his feet on the ground.

"I'm very happy to be considered [for F1], but I'm not asking for anything," he commented. "At the moment my goal is to do well in Formula 2, then we'll see.

"I still see it as a dream. I did happen to think about it, but it is a passing thought. In all honesty, I can tell you that for me today it is still a dream. We'll see if it comes true."

