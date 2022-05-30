Monday, May 30, 2022
Michael Vaughan Hails Hardik Pandya As Future India Captain

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Sunday to lift the IPL title on debut season.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya surprised one and all with his captaincy skills in IPL 2022. IPL

Updated: 30 May 2022 7:15 pm

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has hailed Hardik Pandya as a future India captain after he led first-timers Gujarat Titans to an IPL title win.

Hardik led from the front with a three-wicket haul and a crucial 34 as Gujarat defeated former champions Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to lift the 2022 IPL trophy on Sunday.

"Fantastic achievement for a new franchise... If India need a captain in a couple of years I wouldn't look past @hardikpandya7... Well done Gujurat .. #IPL2022," Vaughan tweeted.

Rohit Sharma is currently the Indian captain across formats, having taken over from Virat Kohli.

The 28-year-old's leadership skills was lauded by former and current players, including former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and GT team mentor Gary Kirsten. 

Hardik, who has amassed 487 runs and taken 8 wickets, was simply sensational in the final as Gujarat limited a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to 130 for nine.

He also scored a crucial 34 before Shubman Gill and David Miller remained unbeaten on 45 and 32 to take the team home in 18.1 overs.

