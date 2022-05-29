Sunday, May 29, 2022
GT Vs RR, IPL 2022 Final, Live Cricket Scores: Gujarat Titans Eye Dream Title; Rajasthan Royals Aim For 2nd

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of IPL 2022 final between GT vs RR at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Rajasthan Royals won IPL in 2008.

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals finished No. 1 and No. 2 in the IPL 2022 league table. Get here live cricket scores of GT vs RR final match. Photo: IPL

Updated: 29 May 2022 6:07 pm

After two gruelling months of non-stop T20 action, IPL 2022 will have a winner Sunday night at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. In the fitness of things, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, who finished No. 1 and 2 in the IPL points table, will clash for the crown. RR want to win IPL again as a tribute to their first winning captain Shane Warne. GT, who have broken all expectations by reaching the final, aim to prove that big names don't win tournaments. It's all about team balance and performance where contributions from multiple match-winners matter a lot. All eyes will be on Jos Buttler, the man who is well poised to scale new IPL batting heights. Follow here updates and live cricket scores of Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals.

GT vs RR Live Scorecard | IPL Final Stats

  • 29 May 2022 / 6:07 PM

    Closing Ceremony

    But first, we will have some fanfare - a closing ceremony feat. Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman and other Bollywood stars.

  • 29 May 2022 / 5:59 PM

    Welcome To GT Vs RR

    IPL newbies Gujarat Titans aim for a hattrick of wins against Rajasthan Royals this season. GT beat RR in the league stage by 37 runs and then again by seven wickets in the first qualifier to reach the final.

