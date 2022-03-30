Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
IPL 2022: Kane Williamson Fined INR 12 Lakh For SRH's Slow Over-Rate Vs RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their IPL 2022 campaign opener to Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday by 61 runs in a one-sided game at the MCA stadium.

IPL 2022: Kane Williamson Fined INR 12 Lakh For SRH's Slow Over-Rate Vs RR
Romario Shepherd, Kane Williamson celebrate wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal in SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match. Twitter/@IPL

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 11:27 am

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate during its 61-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Sunrisers went down to Rajasthan Royals by 61 runs in a one-sided game played at the MCA stadium on Tuesday.

"The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 29," the IPL stated in a media statement.

"As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement added.

