IPL 2022, SRH Vs RR, Live Cricket Score: It's New-Look Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs A Well-Balanced Rajasthan Royals

With several exciting Indian players on either side, the contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will see a 'desi' battle on Tuesday evening as the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune hosts its first IPL 2022 game. This SRH vs RR match will complete the first round of games for all franchises in the 10-team competition. Young Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson will match his wits against Kane Williamson, one of the coolest brains in world cricket. Follow IPL 2022 live cricket score of SRH vs RR here.
Hello and welcome to Match 5 of the IPL 2022. Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals finished one-two from the end last season and aim to start completely fresh.
Two of the leading spinners of Indian cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the Rajasthan Royals attack against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ashwin has taken 145 IPL wickets.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will be happy to welcome back a fit-again T. Natarajan. The left-arm pacer is known for his death bowling and it remains to be seen how he pairs up with veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was retained by SRH.
Rajasthan Royals look well balanced with batting firepower very evenly distributed in the line-up. Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer and Jimmy Neesham will add a lot of batting muscle for RR.