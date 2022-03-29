Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022, SRH Vs RR, Live Cricket Score: It's New-Look Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs A Well-Balanced Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals clash in Pune on Tuesday to complete the first set of matches for all teams in IPL 2022. Follow here live cricket score of SRH vs RR.

IPL 2022, SRH Vs RR, Live Cricket Score: It's New-Look Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs A Well-Balanced Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals both have balanced look in IPL 2022. Follow SRH vs RR live.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 6:56 pm

With several exciting Indian players on either side, the contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will see a 'desi' battle on Tuesday evening as the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune hosts its first IPL 2022 game. This SRH vs RR match will complete the first round of games for all franchises in the 10-team competition. Young Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson will match his wits against Kane Williamson, one of the coolest brains in world cricket. Follow IPL 2022 live cricket score of SRH vs RR here. 

(LIVE SCORECARD | IPL SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE)

  • 29 Mar 2022 / 6:44 PM

    Fresh Start

    Hello and welcome to Match 5 of the IPL 2022. Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals finished one-two from the end last season and aim to start completely fresh.   

  • 29 Mar 2022 / 5:51 PM

    SPIN HEAVY RR

    Two of the leading spinners of Indian cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the Rajasthan Royals attack against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ashwin has taken 145 IPL wickets.

  • 29 Mar 2022 / 5:50 PM

    YORKER KINGS

    Sunrisers Hyderabad will be happy to welcome back a fit-again T. Natarajan. The left-arm pacer is known for his death bowling and it remains to be seen how he pairs up with veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was retained by SRH.

  • 29 Mar 2022 / 5:43 PM

    WELL BALANCED

    Rajasthan Royals look well balanced with batting firepower very evenly distributed in the line-up. Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer and Jimmy Neesham will add a lot of batting muscle for RR.

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League SunRisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Live Sanju Samson Jos Buttler Yuzvendra Chahal Kane Williamson Nicholas Pooran T. Natarajan
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

‘AB De Villiers Would Come First In Mind If RCB Win IPL In Coming Years’, Says Virat Kohli

‘AB De Villiers Would Come First In Mind If RCB Win IPL In Coming Years’, Says Virat Kohli

PAK Vs AUS: COVID-19 Hits Australia Cricket Team Again After Ashton Agar Tests Positive For Virus

SA Vs BAN 2022: After ODI Series Win, Bangladesh Eye Another Historical Feat Vs Depleted South Africa

FIH Women’s Pro League 2021-22: India’s Home Games Vs England Postponed After COVID Hits British Camp

AUS-W Vs WI-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Ellyse Perry Ruled Out Of Australia’s Semifinal Tie Vs West Indies

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Halyna Falko looks at the destruction caused after a Russian attack inside her house near Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

The Impact Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine On The City

A migrant Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper looks out of the window of her store at Jagati Township in Jammu

Life Of Displaced Kashmiri Pandits In Jammu Migrant Camps

Megha Engineering And Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) workers construct a twin-tube tunnel, at Zojila in Ganderbal district.

The All-weather Tunnels That Will Connect Kashmir Valley With Ladakh

A Kashmiri Pandit colony in Vessu, Anantnag, is home to several members of the community who fled their homes during the violence in the valley in the 1990s.

Home In Exile: Glimpses From A Kashmiri Pandit Colony In Anantnag

Activists of various Left trade unions block the Dak Bunglow Road in support of the two-day 'Bharat Bandh' called to protest against the Centre's policies, that are allegedly affecting farmers and workers, in Patna.

Day In Pics: March 29, 2022

Rahul Tewatia of Gujarat Titans in action during the 4th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

IPL 2022, Match 4: Gujarat Titans Beat Lucknow Super Giants By Five Wickets - In Pics