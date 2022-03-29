IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Begins Captaincy Stint With Win After Gujarat Titans Beat Lucknow Super Giants

Pacer Mohammed Shami bowled a fiery opening spell before Rahul Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 40 to help Gujarat Titans register a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in their maiden IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Shami (3/25) bowled a fiery opening spell to knock the wind out of the Lucknow Super Giants’ top order before Deepak Hooda (55 off 41 balls) and Ayush Badoni (54 off 41 balls) smashed fifties to help their team post 158 for six.

In reply, skipper Hardik Pandya (33), all-rounder Tewatia (40 not out), Matthew Wade (30) and David Miller (30) then rallied together to take the Gujarat Titans over the line. Shami produced one of the most breathtaking spells in the IPL, to leave Lucknow reeling at 29/4 in the fifth over.

But then Hooda and Badoni took the onus on themselves and resurrected the Lucknow innings with an 87-run-stand off 68 balls. Hooda struck six fours and two sixes in his 41-ball knock while Badoni hammered four boundaries and three maximums in his 41-ball innings on IPL debut.

fter Hooda was trapped in front of the wicket by Rashid Khan (1/27) in the 16th over, Badoni upped the ante and played shots at will. Krunal Pandya also chipped in with an unbeaten 21. Put into bat, Lucknow lost captain KL Rahul (0) on the first ball, as Shami had him caught behind with a beauty.

Shami then cleaned up Quinton De Kock (7), who missed a drive, in the third over as Lucknow was reeling at 13/2. Lucknow were in all sorts of trouble at 20/3 as Evin Lewis (10) was dismissed, courtesy a stunning catch by Shubman Gill in the deep off pacer Varun Aaron (2/45).

Shami got his third wicket, after he castled Manish Pandey (6) with a ball that seamed back in after pitching on the fourth stump. It was the first-time Shami took three wickets in the powerplay in the IPL. After six overs, Lucknow were reeling at 32/4.

Then it was the Hooda and Badoni show. Hardik Pandya, playing his first game since the T20 World Cup last year, conceded 37 runs in four overs. Badoni went after him in his final over that went for 19 runs.

Dushmantha Chameera (2/22) was the pick of the bowlers for Super Giants.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 158 for 6 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 55, Ayush Badoni 54; Mohammed Shami 3/25) lost to Gujarat Titans 161 for 5 in 19.4 overs (Rahul Tewatia 40 not out, Hardik Pandya 33; Dushmantha Chameera 2/22) by five wickets.