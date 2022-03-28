Captains Speak KL Rahul (LSG): It was a phenomenal game. What a way to start the campaign. Starting off like that with the bat was not ideal but the way we recovered was phenomenal. Good win for them and good learning for us. He's (Badoni) baby AB. Hardik Pandya (GT): This was the right game for us to be on either side and learn, but have learnt a lot by winning. Shami is known for his seam positions and he got us to a great start. We want to win as a team and nobody can take the contribution away from anyway. Manohar is someone who you are going to hear about in the future. Getting out to Krunal would have pinched me more had we lost, but now the family is neutral and happy. He got me out and we won the match.

Gujarat Titans Win Smacked! Abhinav Manohar smacks Avesh Khan for a four in the first ball. Another four in the next ball. And Rahul Tewatia finishes off with a four. Hardik Pandya begins IPL captaincy stint with a win. Gujarat Titans win by five wickets.

On The Wire Two fours in the penultimate over from Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar. GT 148/5 (19)

Miller Departs 2000 IPL runs for David Miller with a huge six off Avesh Khan before the South African hits straight at KL Rahul's hands. The Indian vice-captain juggles to hold on to it. GT 138/5 (17.3)

Tewatia In Mood Back-to-back expensive overs for Gujarat Titans. Rahul Tewatia hits a six and two fours off Ravi Bishnoi to lead the chase. Fifty partnership between Tewatia and David Miller. GT 130/4 (17)

Smoked Smoked! David Miller and Rahul Tewatia combine for two sixes and two fours off Depak Hooda to put Gujarat Titans in contention again. Just the over GT wanted. GT 113/4 (16)

Spinners Dominate The spinners have turned the tables for Lucknow Super Giants. In the last five overs GT could manage only 19 runs for two wickets. One of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia definitely needs to take the risk now. GT 91/4 (15)

Can GT Win? The game isn't over yet. Everybody knows what David Miller and Rahul Tewatia can do to the opposition. It's a matter of a big over to get on the momentum. GT 88/4 (14)

Wade Departs After his batting masterclass, Deepak Hooda clean bowls Matthew Wade. The Australian pays the price for playing across the line. Gujarat Titans 78/4 (11.5)

Battle Of Brothers Krunal wins Battle of Brothers. Hardik Pandya doesn't get the elevation right and the ball drops down at the hands of Manish Pandey. Krunal ops against celebration. Hardik goes home for 33. GT 72/3 (10.1) All-Pandya Dismissal Update:



Krunal - 1️⃣

Hardik - 0️⃣



Next round #AavaDe: 10th May 🗓️#GTvLSG #TATAIPL #Bhaivalry pic.twitter.com/SoFlzE29ik — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 28, 2022

Rescue Act FLAT! After no boundaries for almost two overs, Hardik Pandya picks Ravi Bishnoi for a flat six over long-off. Fifty up for Gujarat Titans too. GT 55/2 (8)

Powerplay At the end of the powerplay, Gujarat Titans are 44/2, much better placed compared to LSG. Matthew Wade and Hardik Pandya need to accelerate from here. Hardik has been timing the ball well. Looks like the long break worked for the India all-rounder.

Hardik In Middle Hardik Pandya has certainly come with a purpose. He starts off with a four off the pads before pulling another towards the deep-mid wicket off Dushmantha Chameera. GT 25/2 (3)

Chameera On Fire Dushmantha Chameera breaks the shackles of Vijay Shankar with a perfect yorker. Gujarat Titans are 15/2 (2.1)

Early Strike Another wicket in the first over of the innings. Shubman Gill is caught by Deepak Hooda for a duck off Dusmantha Chameera. Vijay Shankar joins Mathew Wade in the middle. GT 4/1 (0.3)

Player Speak Ayush Badoni: I wasn't looking at the score. I realized later that I had reached fifty. I was nervous initially, couldn't sleep last night, but once I got the first boundary, I felt like I belong to this league.

Innings Update Varun Aaron finally gets the wicket of Ayush Badoni in the final over. But the damage has already been done to Gujarat Titans. Badoni goes for 54 off 41 balls. Lucknow Super Giants finish at 158/6 in 20 overs after being reduced to.29/4.

Fifty On Debut What a game young Ayush Badoni is having. The Delhi batsman brings up his maiden IPL fifty on debut with a brilliant six off Lockie Ferguson. LSG 149/5 (19)

Rashid Strikes Rashid Khan finally breaks the partnership. The leggie from Afghanistan traps dangerous Deepak Hooda for 55. Krunal Pandya coms to the crease. LSG 116/5 (16)

Badoni Joins Party Hundred comes up for Lucknow Super Giants with a 6, 4 and 4 by young Ayush Badoni off Hardik Pandya. He starts off with a six to the cow corner, scooped towards fine leg in the second before opening his face of the bat for another four in the third man. LSG 109/4 (15)

50 For Hooda Deepak Hooda brings up his fifty with a single off Rashid Khan. A ball before, Hooda hit the Afghan for a huge six, over deep mid-wicket. LSG 90/4 (14) Hooda on fire at the Wankhede 💥💥



Live - https://t.co/u8Y0KpnOQi #GTvLSG #TATAIPL | @HoodaOnFire https://t.co/RitZyuxGI6 pic.twitter.com/AHzA48RkXJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2022

Fifty Partnership Deepak Hooda brings the up fifty partnership with Ayush Badoni for the fifth wicket with a four straight down the ground. LSG 80/4 (13)

LSG Rebuild Time for Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni to settle in and rebuild. Hooda, who made his India debut against West Indies, is taking on Hardik Pandya hitting him for three fours so far. Fifty comes up for LSG. LSG 58/4 (11)

Powerplay Lucknow Super Giants finish the powerplay at 32/4. Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda are in the middle. Can they stage a comeback? Oh, Hardik Pandya has come to bowl.

Shami Strikes Again Another one bites the dust. Mohammed Shami strikes again. Manish Pandey tries to drive on the rise but completely misses the seam and gets his bail knocked off. What a spell by Shami. He has 3/10 in his three overs. LSG 29/4 (5)

Sensational Gill Shubman Gill has taken the Cat of the Tournament. He runs backward 15-20 yards to take a diving catch. Evin Lewis goes for 10 of Varun Aaron. LSG 20/3 (3.3) Is it a 🪁? Is it a ✈️? No! It's Shubman Gill!#TitansFAM, 𝙩𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙟𝙤𝙮𝙪 𝙠𝙚?#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #GTvLSG #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/BoAePJxqJL — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 28, 2022

Shami On Fire Bowled! Mohammed Shami came from round the wicket and Quinton de Kock simply just failed to read the seam movement and timbers shattered. LSG 13/2 (2.3)

First 4 For LSG First boundary for LSG in the IPL. Going down the leg off Varun Aaron, Evin Lewis swivel-pulls down the fine leg boundary. Seven runs off the over. LSG 9/1 (2)

Shami Strikes 1st Ball KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock come out to open the batting LSG. Mohammed Shami with the ball in hand for GT. What a start to this game of newbies. Rahul gets a faint edge and the umpire remains unmoved. But UltraEdge shows otherwise. Just two runs from the first over. LSG 2/1 (1)

Captains Speak KL Rahul (LSG): It is our first game and important for us to enjoy ourselves. It's pretty straightforward to bowl first when you are playing at Wankhede Stadium. Our three overseas players are Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock and Dusmantha Chameera. Hardik Pandya (GT): It is always special playing here. It is a different role, a different team but the feeling is same. I have been saying from Day 1 that we have given all the guys freedom to express themselves. Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan and David Miller are the four foreigners.

Playing XIs Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

Toss Hardik Pandya won the toss and Gujarat Titans have opted to bowl first.

Pitch Report The pitch looks a bit dry compared to the one used in the IPL 2022 opener. The cracks have started to open up and that's where Rashid Khan will play a big role.

Ton Of 6s Hardik Pandya is just two sixes shy of completing 100 sixes in the history of IPL. If he manages to hit two sixes today, Hardik will be the 26th player to complete a century of sixes.

Hear It From Captain Pandya ❤️ Goosebumps on our debut day, courtesy captain @hardikpandya7 ▶️ pic.twitter.com/2qdwn5FKrc — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 28, 2022

Missing Stars Lucknow Super Giants will be missing key overseas players like Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis. They are fulfilling national commitments. But LSG have enough Indian back-up to fill the gaps. Gujarat Titans may miss Jason Roy, who withdrew from IPL 2022.

Brother vs Brother For the first time since 2016, Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya will be in opposite camps. The 'cruel' retention policy did not allow Mumbai Indians to keep the Pandya brothers. On a different note, MI would never make Hardik captain!