Aston Villa Vs Newcastle United: Alexander Isak Saga Has United NUFC Squad, Says Eddie Howe

Isak won't play NUFC's opening game against Villa
The Swede is strongly linked with a move to Liverpool
Eddie Howe has not budged on the transfer saga one bit
Eddie Howe believes the Alexander Isak transfer saga this summer has helped unify the Newcastle squad.
Isak enjoyed a brilliant 2024-25 campaign, scoring 23 goals in the Premier League and scoring in the Magpies’ EFL Cup final win over Liverpool to help them win their first trophy in 56 years.
Newcastle reportedly rejected an offer of £110m plus add-ons for the Sweden international from Liverpool, while they have missed out on targets such as Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko this summer.
The Magpies have brought in some reinforcements in Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw, while they are also said to be close to completing a deal for Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey.
Although admitting the news surrounding Isak negatively affected the squad during their pre-season campaign, Howe feels the players are now in a much better mindset.
“In early pre-season, I have not shied away from it being a difficult time. You could see that in our performances,” said Howe.
“But the players are strong mentally, the mood has been good, performances recently have been better. The group has reacted well.
“Sometimes these things can have a good effect, and we were close anyway. These things can unify you in a way you didn't know possible.
“There has been no change. All my focus is on Aston Villa tomorrow. Isak's situation has been clear for a while and that will continue to be the case.
“I want him to play, to train, but details of our conversations remain private.”