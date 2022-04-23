Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
IPL 2022 Final To Be Held In Ahmedabad, 100 Per Cent Spectators Allowed For Playoffs

Kolkata will host the first playoff and eliminator while Ahmedabad will also host the second playoff alongside the final of IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 playoffs start on May 24 with the final slated to take place on May 29. IPL

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 10:30 pm

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday confirmed that the three-team Women's challenger will be held in Lucknow from May 24th to 28th after an apex council meeting of the board on Saturday.

In another major development, the first play-off and eliminator in Kolkata on May 24 and 26 followed by second play-off and final at Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29 respectively will be held to full capacity.

"The Women's Challenger series will be held between May 24-28 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium," BCCI president Ganguly told mediapersons. 

"As far as the men's IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred percent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22," he added. 

The BCCI also confirmed the dates and venues for the five-match T20 series against South Africa with June 9, 12, 14, 17 and 19 being the dates. The venues are Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru.

