Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa during her Interim Budget speech in the Parliament on Thursday. She was full of praise for the youngster for putting up a stiff fight against world no 1 champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the Chess World Cup final last year. (More Chess News)
Interim Budget: Sitharaman Gives A Shout Out To Praggnanandhaa
She praised the 18-year-old for putting up a stiff fight aganist World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in last year's Chess World Cup final
Whilst presenting the interim budget 2024-25, Sitharaman said India has over 80 Chess Grand Masters as compared to 20 back in 2010. She further added as to how India has scaled new heights in sports and also praised players performances at the Asian Games and Asian Para Games 2023.
"The country received its highest-ever medal tally in the Asian Games and the Asian Para Games in 2023. Chess prodigy and our No. 1 ranked player Praggnanandhaa put up a stiff fight against world champion Magnus Carlsen in 2023. Today, India has over 80 chess grandmasters compared to little over 20 in 2010," she said.
Talking about Praggnanandhaa, last year the 18-year-old lost the Chess World Cup crown to Carlsen in the tie-breaker in the final in Baku, Azerbaijan. It was the first WC glory for Carlsen who already has many feats in his cabinet.
Despite finishing as runners-up, Praggnanandhaa sealed his spot at the Candidates Tournament and became only the second Indian to do so.