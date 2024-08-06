Sports

India At Paris Olympics, Day 11: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw campaign will begin, and the men's hockey team will fight it out with Germany in the semi-finals. Here is the detailed schedule of all Indians in action today at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, with IST timings of their events

Neeraj Chopra is the reigning Olympic and world champion in men's javelin throw. Photo: X/Athletics Federation of India
After yet another day of multiple near-misses, India will be hoping to cross the line in at least one medal event on Tuesday (August 6), which is the Day 11 of Paris Olympic Games 2024. But aside from the podium expectations, what really will have all Indian sports lovers hooked is the commencement of Neeraj Chopra's campaign at the Games. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Chopra, the golden spearhead of India's athletics hopes, will compete in the men's javelin throw qualification Group B. The 26-year-old will be looking for another 'one and done', while his compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena will also eye progression to the final in his first-ever Olympics appearance.

Meanwhile, the wrestling competition will continue with Vinesh Phogat kick-starting her campaign against reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki. It is expected to be a really challenging bout for the third-time Olympian, but if the Japanese goes through to the final, Vinesh could get a shot at repechage.

Speaking of repechage, Kiran Pahal will be in heat 1 of the women's 400m event to try and advance to the semi-finals. She had finished seventh in qualification, clocking 52.51 seconds which was well below her season's and personal best of 50.92 seconds.

India's brightest chance of sealing a medal on Tuesday will be through the men's hockey team, who will face reigning world champions Germany in the semi-finals. Defender Amit Rohidas will miss the match, owing to the one-match suspension handed to him.

India's Amit Rohidas receives his marching orders. - X/BoriaMajumdar
India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed

BY Outlook Sports Desk

And in table tennis, the men's team will face the mighty China in the round of 16.

India At Paris Olympics, Day 11: Full Schedule For Today's Events

Here is the detailed schedule of all Indians in action today at the Paris Games, with IST timings of their events.

Time Sport Event Round Team/Athlete
1:30 PM Table Tennis Men's Team Round Of 16 Team India
1:50 PM Athletics Men's Javelin Throw Qualification, Group A Kishore Kumar Jena
2:30 PM Wrestling Women's Freestyle 68kg Repechage (if she qualifies) Nisha Dahiya
2:50 PM Athletics Women's 400m Repechage Kiran Pahal
3:00 PM Wrestling Women's Freestyle 50kg Round Of 16 Vinesh Phogat
3:20 PM Athletics Men's Javelin Throw Qualification, Group B Neeraj Chopra
4:20 PM Wrestling Women's Freestyle 50kg Quarter-Finals (if she qualifies) Vinesh Phogat
6:13 PM Sailing Women's Dinghy ILCA 6 Medal Round (if she qualifies) Nethra Kumanan
7:13 PM Sailing Men's Dinghy ILCA 7 Medal Round (if he qualifies) Vishnu Saravanan
10:25 PM Wrestling Women's Freestyle 50kg Semi-Finals (if she qualifies) Vinesh Phogat
10:30 PM Hockey India vs Germany Semi-Final Team India

Paris Olympics: All Medal Events On Day 11

Diving: Women's 3m springboard

Athletics: Men's 5000 m

Athletics: Men's long jump

Athletics: Women's 400 m

Athletics: Women's 3000 m steeplechase

Athletics: Women's hammer throw

Boxing: Women's 60 kg

Cycling: Men's team sprint

Equestrian: Individual jumping

Sailing: Women's ILCA 6

Sailing: Men's ILCA 7

Skateboarding: Women's park

Wrestling: Greco-Roman 60 kg

Wrestling: Greco-Roman 130 kg

Wrestling: Women's freestyle 68 kg

India At Paris Olympics, Day 11: Live Streaming Details

Where to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 11 of Paris Olympics?

The India-interest events of Paris Olympics Day 11 will be telecast on the Sports 18 TV channels in the country, with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches. The events will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

