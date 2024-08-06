After yet another day of multiple near-misses, India will be hoping to cross the line in at least one medal event on Tuesday (August 6), which is the Day 11 of Paris Olympic Games 2024. But aside from the podium expectations, what really will have all Indian sports lovers hooked is the commencement of Neeraj Chopra's campaign at the Games. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Chopra, the golden spearhead of India's athletics hopes, will compete in the men's javelin throw qualification Group B. The 26-year-old will be looking for another 'one and done', while his compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena will also eye progression to the final in his first-ever Olympics appearance.
Meanwhile, the wrestling competition will continue with Vinesh Phogat kick-starting her campaign against reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki. It is expected to be a really challenging bout for the third-time Olympian, but if the Japanese goes through to the final, Vinesh could get a shot at repechage.
Speaking of repechage, Kiran Pahal will be in heat 1 of the women's 400m event to try and advance to the semi-finals. She had finished seventh in qualification, clocking 52.51 seconds which was well below her season's and personal best of 50.92 seconds.
India's brightest chance of sealing a medal on Tuesday will be through the men's hockey team, who will face reigning world champions Germany in the semi-finals. Defender Amit Rohidas will miss the match, owing to the one-match suspension handed to him.
And in table tennis, the men's team will face the mighty China in the round of 16.
India At Paris Olympics, Day 11: Full Schedule For Today's Events
Here is the detailed schedule of all Indians in action today at the Paris Games, with IST timings of their events.
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|Round
|Team/Athlete
|1:30 PM
|Table Tennis
|Men's Team
|Round Of 16
|Team India
|1:50 PM
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Qualification, Group A
|Kishore Kumar Jena
|2:30 PM
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 68kg
|Repechage (if she qualifies)
|Nisha Dahiya
|2:50 PM
|Athletics
|Women's 400m
|Repechage
|Kiran Pahal
|3:00 PM
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 50kg
|Round Of 16
|Vinesh Phogat
|3:20 PM
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Qualification, Group B
|Neeraj Chopra
|4:20 PM
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 50kg
|Quarter-Finals (if she qualifies)
|Vinesh Phogat
|6:13 PM
|Sailing
|Women's Dinghy ILCA 6
|Medal Round (if she qualifies)
|Nethra Kumanan
|7:13 PM
|Sailing
|Men's Dinghy ILCA 7
|Medal Round (if he qualifies)
|Vishnu Saravanan
|10:25 PM
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 50kg
|Semi-Finals (if she qualifies)
|Vinesh Phogat
|10:30 PM
|Hockey
|India vs Germany
|Semi-Final
|Team India
Paris Olympics: All Medal Events On Day 11
Diving: Women's 3m springboard
Athletics: Men's 5000 m
Athletics: Men's long jump
Athletics: Women's 400 m
Athletics: Women's 3000 m steeplechase
Athletics: Women's hammer throw
Boxing: Women's 60 kg
Cycling: Men's team sprint
Equestrian: Individual jumping
Sailing: Women's ILCA 6
Sailing: Men's ILCA 7
Skateboarding: Women's park
Wrestling: Greco-Roman 60 kg
Wrestling: Greco-Roman 130 kg
Wrestling: Women's freestyle 68 kg
