The Indian men's hockey team stayed rock solid in defense for almost three quarters, and defeated Great Britain in the quarter-final of Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Sunday, August 4.
Despite playing with just 10 men after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card, India managed to defeat Great Britain 4-2 in the shoot-out to seal their semi-final berth.
With the victory, they remained on course to win their second consecutive Olympic medal. However, the key defender’s suspension has sparked quite a bit of controversy.
Following the decision, Rohidas was also handed a one-match suspension and was penned by one of the technical delegates Joshua Burt.
Talking about freak connections, Burt played a role of the Australia’s women’s team coach in the 2007 blockbuster movie, “Chak De! India.”
Interestingly, he played as the villain character, giving India a tough fight. Many fans took to their social media and slammed him, calling him a real-life villain.
India will face Germany in the semi-final of the competition, and a win will ensure a silver medal, which they last won in 1960.