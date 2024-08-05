India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed

𝑅𝑒𝑒𝑙 𝑣𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑎𝑖𝑛 𝑡𝑜 𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑙 𝑣𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑎𝑖𝑛? 🤔



Joshua Burt,who played the Australian coach in 'Chak De! India',is now the Technical Delegate for FIH at #ParisOlympics2024,and is the official who wrote the suspension letter for Amit Rohidas' offence in yesterday's match