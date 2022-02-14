Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs WI: Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of T20 Series Vs West Indies

Washington Sundar is nursing a hamstring injury and will undergo rehab at the National Cricket Academy. He has been bought by SRH in the IPL Auction 2022.

IND Vs WI: Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of T20 Series Vs West Indies
Washington Sundar played all the three ODIs against West Indies last week. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 9:42 pm

India spinner Washington Sundar has been reportedly ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20 international series against West Indies on Monday. According to reports, he has suffered a Grade 1 hamstring injury and will report to National Cricket Academy on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The Chennai-based spinner has left the Indian camp, that are currently in Kolkata, after the third ODI in Ahmedabad and will need to spend three weeks at NCA. The three Twenty20 Internationals against West Indies will start in Kolkata on February 16.

Earlier, India vice-captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel were also ruled out of the T20 international series. Rahul sustained an upper left hamstring strain while fielding in the second ODI against West Indies on February 9.

Related stories

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Will Rishabh Pant Open The Innings For India? Here's What Batting Coach Vikram Rathour Said

IND Vs WI: ‘Virat Kohli’s Poor Form Isn’t Off Much Concern’ - India’s Batting Coach Vikram Rathour   

IND Vs WI: ‘Outside Noise Doesn’t Bother Dressing Room’ - Rohit Sharma After 3-0 ODI Series Sweep

Axar is in the final stage of his rehabilitation after recently recovering from Covid-19, the BCCI said. The Indian team had a net session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday (February 14) evening. Meanwhile, Sundar was taken by Sunrisers Hyderabad for an impressive Rs 8.75 crore in the IPL auction 2022.

Sundar came back to competitive cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a long layoff due to a hand injury sustained during the England tour. He was selected for the South Africa one-dayers but then tested COVID positive and couldn't play in the series. Jayant Yadav was then added to the squad.

With Axar Patel already out of the squad due to an injury and now Washington also ruled out, the Indian team is left with only Yuzvendra Chahal as its frontline spinner.

Punjab left-arm orthodox spinner Harpreet Brar is a likely replacement as he is travelling with the squad. No official confirmation has been given by the BCCI regarding Sundar. 

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.

Tags

Sports West Indies Tour Of India 2022 India National Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Washington Sundar India Vs West Indies 2022 Kl Rahul Axar Patel Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Enes Sipovic’s Solitary Goal Takes Kerala Blasters To Third Beating East Bengal

ISL 2021-22: Enes Sipovic’s Solitary Goal Takes Kerala Blasters To Third Beating East Bengal

IPL Auction 2022: ‘After 13 Crore, I Wanted The Bidding To Stop’, Says CSK’s Deepak Chahar

AUS Vs SL, 2nd T20I: First-ever Tie Between Australia, Sri Lanka - Stats Highlights

Beijing Winter Olympics: Kaillie Humphries Makes History; Focus Remains On Kamila Valieva

AUS Vs SL: Sri Lanka Batter Pathum Nissanka Warned For 'Obscenity'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow

Valentine's Day balloons are displayed at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Love Goes Around The World