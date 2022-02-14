IND Vs WI: Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of T20 Series Vs West Indies

India spinner Washington Sundar has been reportedly ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20 international series against West Indies on Monday. According to reports, he has suffered a Grade 1 hamstring injury and will report to National Cricket Academy on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The Chennai-based spinner has left the Indian camp, that are currently in Kolkata, after the third ODI in Ahmedabad and will need to spend three weeks at NCA. The three Twenty20 Internationals against West Indies will start in Kolkata on February 16.

Earlier, India vice-captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel were also ruled out of the T20 international series. Rahul sustained an upper left hamstring strain while fielding in the second ODI against West Indies on February 9.

Axar is in the final stage of his rehabilitation after recently recovering from Covid-19, the BCCI said. The Indian team had a net session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday (February 14) evening. Meanwhile, Sundar was taken by Sunrisers Hyderabad for an impressive Rs 8.75 crore in the IPL auction 2022.

Sundar came back to competitive cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a long layoff due to a hand injury sustained during the England tour. He was selected for the South Africa one-dayers but then tested COVID positive and couldn't play in the series. Jayant Yadav was then added to the squad.

With Axar Patel already out of the squad due to an injury and now Washington also ruled out, the Indian team is left with only Yuzvendra Chahal as its frontline spinner.

Punjab left-arm orthodox spinner Harpreet Brar is a likely replacement as he is travelling with the squad. No official confirmation has been given by the BCCI regarding Sundar.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.