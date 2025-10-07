Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Travels To Malaysia For Prestigious Tournament

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team has departed for Malaysia to participate in the prestigious Sultan of Johor Cup 2025, aiming to showcase their talent and defend national pride on the global stage

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Travels To Malaysia
Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Travels To Malaysia For Prestigious Tournament Photo: Special Arrangement
Summary
  • Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team departs for Malaysia to play Sultan of Johor Cup 2025

  • The tournament is scheduled from 11th to 18th October 2025

  • It will test India’s young talents against top global teams

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team departed from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on Tuesday evening for the 13th edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, scheduled from 11th to 18th October 2025.

India had clinched the Bronze medal in the previous edition of the prestigious tournament and will aim to go a step further this year. With a well-prepared squad and a mix of experienced and young players, the Indian colts will be eager to deliver strong performances against top international sides.

The team will begin their campaign against Great Britain on 11th October, followed by a match against New Zealand on 12th October. They will then face arch-rivals Pakistan on 14th October, Australia on 15th October, and hosts Malaysia on 17th October in their final round-robin fixture. The top two teams will qualify for the Final, scheduled for 18th October.

Speaking before departure, Indian Junior Men’s Team Captain Rohit said, “We are really looking forward to competing at the Sultan of Johor Cup. This tournament is always special because it brings together some of the strongest junior teams from around the world, and performing here is a matter of pride for us," he said.

"Last year, we returned with the Bronze medal, but this time our aim is to better that performance and fight for a place in the Final. The atmosphere in the team is positive, and everyone is motivated to give their best for the country,” he added

“Over the past few weeks, we have worked very hard in our training camp in Bengaluru, focusing on improving our speed, structure, and finishing. The coaches have prepared us well, and the team has gelled together with a strong sense of unity. We know every match will be tough, but we are ready to take on the challenge. Our first target is to start well against Great Britain and build momentum from there,” he further added.

The top two teams will qualify for the Johar Cup Final, scheduled for 18th October.

