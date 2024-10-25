Hockey

India 3-3 New Zealand, Sultan Of Johor Cup: Last-minute Strike Helps IND Salvage Draw

While India continue to lead the points table with 10 points, their fate to make the final will be determined by Great Britain and Australia's matches against Japan and Malaysia respectively later in the day

India 3-3 New Zealand Sultan Of Johor Cup
India vs New Zealand, Sultan Of Johor Cup Photo: Hockey India
India colts displayed remarkable composure to finish their round-robin stage with a thrilling 3-3 draw against New Zealand at the Sultan of Johor Cup on Friday. (More Hockey News)

Gurjot Singh (6'), Rohit (17') and Talem Priyobarta (60') put their names on the scoresheet, while drag-flicker Jonty Elmes (17’, 32’, 45’) scored a hat-trick of goals for New Zealand.

While India continue to lead the points table with 10 points, their fate to make the final will be determined by Great Britain and Australia's matches against Japan and Malaysia respectively later in the day.

India got off to a strong start with a fine goal from Gurjot in the 6th minute.

Gurjot's first shot on goal, assisted by Sukhvinder, bounced straight back after the goalkeeper made the save. In his second attempt, he skillfully lofted the ball to the roof of the net to earn India an important 1-0 lead.

India and their fans celebrate a goal against Germany during the second hockey Test at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium on Thursday (October 24, 2024). - PTI/Kamal Kishore
To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium

BY Bhuvan Gupta

India had a chance to extend their lead in the 8th minute after earning two back-to-back PCs but the New Zealand custodian produced outstanding saves.

In the following minutes, New Zealand created an attacking formation that helped them make a successful foray into the striking circle, but Rosan Kujur was sharp in his defence to keep them from scoring.

New Zealand eventually worked their way through Indian defence in the 17th minute when Elmes scored a fine field goal to equalise. But India was quick to respond, with Rohit striking from the PC to regain the momentum and also lead 2-1.

Both teams played with frantic speed and though India created a flurry of PCs towards the end of the second quarter, they could not find success.

To their dismay, New Zealand began the third quarter with a fine PC conversion by Elmes, who had struck for the second time.

Action from the first hockey Test between India and Germany in New Delhi. - Special Arrangement
IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: India Win Match; Germany Take Series Via Penalty Shootout Thriller

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Elmes' fierce power in his drag-flick was a pain-point for Indian defence, as he completed a hat-trick of goals in the 45th minute to take New Zealand 3-2 ahead.

India's woes with penalty corner conversion continued in the fourth quarter as they missed a chance in the 46th minute.

New Zealand, on the other hand, came up with brilliant counter attacks in the following minutes but Indian defence held sway.

With 90 seconds left on the clock, India found a golden opportunity to equalise when they earned a PC.

This time, they found success with a splendid variation which was executed to perfection by Priyobarta, ending the thrilling encounter with a 3-3 draw.

