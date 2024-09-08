Hockey

India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

India will face Japan in their next match at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Monday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the IND Vs JPN hockey match

Indian players against China at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Photo: X | Asian Hockey Federation
India started their campaign with an easy 3-0 win over hosts China at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir on Sunday, 8 September. Now, they will lock horns with Japan in their next match in the tournament on Monday. (More Hockey News)

Sukhjeet, Uttam and Abhishek Singh scored the goals for the Indian team in their win against China in the opening game. This was India's first game after winning the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Six teams, namely India, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Pakistan, Japan and China are participating in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 and the hosts are the lowest-ranked (23) team in the tournament. India's next opponent, Japan are ranked 15 in the world.

In the other two matches on Monday, Pakistan will clash with South Korea and Malaysia will take on the hosts China in Hulunbuir.

India's Harmanpreet Singh, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from a penalty corner during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Colombes, France. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory

BY Gaurav Thakur

Indian men's hockey team for Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit

Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh

Live Streaming Of India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024

When In India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match?

The India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match will be played on Monday, 9th September, 2024 at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. The match will start at 01:15 pm IST.

Where to live streaming the India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match?

Live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. One can watch the LIVE telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.

