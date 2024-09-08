India started their campaign with an easy 3-0 win over hosts China at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir on Sunday, 8 September. Now, they will lock horns with Japan in their next match in the tournament on Monday. (More Hockey News)
Sukhjeet, Uttam and Abhishek Singh scored the goals for the Indian team in their win against China in the opening game. This was India's first game after winning the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics 2024.
Six teams, namely India, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Pakistan, Japan and China are participating in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 and the hosts are the lowest-ranked (23) team in the tournament. India's next opponent, Japan are ranked 15 in the world.
In the other two matches on Monday, Pakistan will clash with South Korea and Malaysia will take on the hosts China in Hulunbuir.
Indian men's hockey team for Asian Champions Trophy 2024
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh
Live Streaming Of India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024
When In India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match?
The India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match will be played on Monday, 9th September, 2024 at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. The match will start at 01:15 pm IST.
Where to live streaming the India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match?
Live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. One can watch the LIVE telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.