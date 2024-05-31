Hockey

India Vs Germany, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Indian men's hockey team is set to take on Germany in FIH Pro League 2023-24 on Sunday, June 1, 2024 in London. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the match

X | Hockey India
India Men's National Hockey Team. Photo: X | Hockey India
info_icon

Enroute to the Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian men's hockey team is now gearing up for the London leg of the FIH Pro Men's League 2023-24. On June 1, Sunday, Harmanpreet Singh and Co will go head-to-head with Germany in London. (More Hockey News)

Team India is coming on the back of a mixed performance in Antwerp. They started with a 2-2 (5-4 SO) shootout win against Argentina, followed by a 1-4 against the hosts Belgium. The blue tigers faced a shootout 2-2 (1-3 SO) disappointment against the host and then a 5-4 victory against Argentina, before heading to London to face Germany.

Speaking on India's performance the captain stated, "We played some intense matches against Argentina and Belgium in Antwerp, both in the same pool as us in the Paris 2024 Olympics. We played scintillating hockey in some moments while we struggled in a few others, but the team is constantly improving. We also used this opportunity to give some match experience to the younger players in the squad and improve our overall chemistry.”

India are currently placed third in the standings with 21 points from 12 matches. On the other hand, Germany are placed sixth in the points table. In the last five games played between the two teams, India hold the supremacy head-to-head record of 4 wins, while Germany have won only 1 game.

Live streaming details of India Vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2023-24:

When is India vs Germany Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 match?

India vs Germany Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 match will be played on June 1, Saturday in London at 2:30 PM.

Where to watch India vs Germany Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 match online?

Live streaming of the India vs Germany Men’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be available on JioCinema.

Where to watch India vs Germany Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 match on TV?

The India vs Germany Men's FIH Pro League match will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Vishnukant Singh

Midfielders: Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Australia At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open 2024 Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Key Numbers Ahead Of Crunch Game In Wembley
  5. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
World News
  1. North Carolina Aquarium Reveals 'Charlotte' Stingray's Mysterious 'Solo' Pregnancy Actually Rare Reproductive Illness: Latest Update
  2. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  3. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  4. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  5. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs