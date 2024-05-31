India Vs Germany, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Enroute to the Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian men's hockey team is now gearing up for the London leg of the FIH Pro Men's League 2023-24. On June 1, Sunday, Harmanpreet Singh and Co will go head-to-head with Germany in London. (More Hockey News)
Team India is coming on the back of a mixed performance in Antwerp. They started with a 2-2 (5-4 SO) shootout win against Argentina, followed by a 1-4 against the hosts Belgium. The blue tigers faced a shootout 2-2 (1-3 SO) disappointment against the host and then a 5-4 victory against Argentina, before heading to London to face Germany.
Speaking on India's performance the captain stated, "We played some intense matches against Argentina and Belgium in Antwerp, both in the same pool as us in the Paris 2024 Olympics. We played scintillating hockey in some moments while we struggled in a few others, but the team is constantly improving. We also used this opportunity to give some match experience to the younger players in the squad and improve our overall chemistry.”
India are currently placed third in the standings with 21 points from 12 matches. On the other hand, Germany are placed sixth in the points table. In the last five games played between the two teams, India hold the supremacy head-to-head record of 4 wins, while Germany have won only 1 game.
Live streaming details of India Vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2023-24:
When is India vs Germany Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 match?
India vs Germany Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 match will be played on June 1, Saturday in London at 2:30 PM.
Where to watch India vs Germany Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 match online?
Live streaming of the India vs Germany Men’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be available on JioCinema.
Where to watch India vs Germany Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 match on TV?
The India vs Germany Men's FIH Pro League match will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.
Indian Men’s Hockey Team:
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami