India Vs China Preview, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s: Men In Blue Seek Final Spot Against Tricky Opponents

With a draw against China during the Super4s match in Rajgir on September 5, India can secure a spot in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs China preview Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s
India national team players celebrate after a goal during their win against Malaysia in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025. | Photo: X/asia_hockey
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face China in Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s

  • Harmanpreet Singh's side need only a draw against China

  • India's 4-1 win over Malaysia marked a strong comeback

The Indian men's hockey team stands just one win away from the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final, with Harmanpreet Singh-led side aiming for peak efficiency as it faces a tricky China in Rajgir on Saturday, September 5, in its last Super4s stage match. The India vs China hockey match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

This crucial encounter will determine their spot in Sunday's summit clash; a draw is enough for current table-toppers India to secure their berth.

India In Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Topping The Table

After a disappointing 2-2 draw against five-time champions South Korea, India bounced back strongly to defeat Malaysia 4-1 in their second Super 4 game. This result boosted the home team’s confidence for the upcoming clash with China.

India now leads the standings with four points from two Super 4 matches. Both China and Malaysia hold three points each, while South Korea languishes at the bottom with just one point.

Following a subdued performance against Korea, the Indian players showed increased intent and tenacity against Malaysia. Though the start was far from rosy with an early conceded goal, the team regrouped to stage a remarkable comeback, excelling across all departments.

Related Content
Related Content

Coach Craig Fulton stated the squad is “still not there” regarding peak performance, acknowledging the high expectations placed upon them. To meet these, players must elevate their game by executing 'the small details correctly'.

Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, along with Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Rajinder Singh, has marshalled the midfield effectively throughout the tournament. Their coordination with the forward line against Malaysia was impressive. Hardik, in particular, has been a livewire in midfield, showcasing fast dribbling skills and making solo runs.

Manpreet Singh, a long-standing workhorse for Indian hockey, proved his continued hunger against Malaysia by creating chances for forwards, assisting, and scoring a goal.

The attacking trio of Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, and Mandeep Singh performed impressively upfront and seek to maintain this form. Young Shilanand Lakra, returning from a two-year injury layoff, also created opportunities and scored for his side, seeking to cement his place.

India’s World Cup Qualification Stakes

India must capitalise more effectively on chances created inside the opposition's circle, necessitating greater composure. Coach Fulton might express concern over the penalty corner conversion rate.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh appeared to run out of ideas from set pieces after a strong start, and Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, and Amit Rohidas also struggled. Against Malaysia, India earned six penalty corners but converted only one, and that too from a rebound.

Fulton commented, “Good defence, good pressing, good turnovers. So it was a good combination. It was an all-round effort.” He added, “We are getting it right at the moment. It works in one and it doesn't work in the other game.”

China, conversely, has shown improvement throughout the tournament since their close 4-3 loss to India in the pool stages. Ranked 22nd in the world, China exceeded expectations and displayed mental fortitude in tough matches.

Any minor error could prevent India from direct qualification to next year's World Cup, jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands, as the Asia Cup serves as a qualifying event. In the other Super 4s match on Saturday, Malaysia will play South Korea.

India Vs China, Asia Cup 2025 Squads

India: Krishan B Pathak (GK), Suraj Karkera (GK), Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh.

China: Xu Ao, Qijun Chen, Jiesheng Gao, Chengfu Chen, Yuanfeng Meng, Pengfei Li, Chongcong Cheng (C), Yuanlin Lu, Dihao Meng, Shihao Du, Xiaojia Zhang, Suozhu Ao, Nan Meng, Changliang Lin, Weihao Wang (GK), Caiyu Wang (GK), Yang Ao, Benhai Chen.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Tristan Stubbs Survives Near Hit-Wicket As South Africa Beat England At Lord’s In 2nd ODI - Watch Video

  2. Ross Taylor Comes Out Of Retirement To Play For Samoa In T20 World Cup Qualifiers

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Abrar Ahmed's Magical Spell Helps PAK Beat Hosts By 31 Runs

  4. Namibia Vs Scotland Highlights, ICC CWC League Two: SCO Beat NAM By 55 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. ED Questions Shikhar Dhawan In Illegal Betting App Investigation

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Book Final Spot

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Eyes 'Revenge' Against Novak Djokovic In Semi-Final Clash

  3. US Open 2025: Anisimova To Clash Against Sabalenka In Women's Singles Final

  4. US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova Overpowers Naomi Osaka In Flushing Meadows Thriller

  5. Osaka Vs Anisimova Highlights, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: American Through To The Final At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  2. How Kerala Is Fighting Cancer One Village At A Time

  3. Gujarat To Decriminalise Minor Offences With Jan Vishwas Bill To Ease Business And Governance

  4. Day In Pics: September 04, 2025

  5. Bihar Bandh Today: NDA Calls Shutdown Over PM Modi Abuse Video, Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  2. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

  3. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  4. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?