India Vs China Preview, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s: Men In Blue Seek Final Spot Against Tricky Opponents

India face China in Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s
Harmanpreet Singh's side need only a draw against China
India's 4-1 win over Malaysia marked a strong comeback
The Indian men's hockey team stands just one win away from the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final, with Harmanpreet Singh-led side aiming for peak efficiency as it faces a tricky China in Rajgir on Saturday, September 5, in its last Super4s stage match. The India vs China hockey match starts at 7:30 PM IST.
This crucial encounter will determine their spot in Sunday's summit clash; a draw is enough for current table-toppers India to secure their berth.
India In Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Topping The Table
After a disappointing 2-2 draw against five-time champions South Korea, India bounced back strongly to defeat Malaysia 4-1 in their second Super 4 game. This result boosted the home team’s confidence for the upcoming clash with China.
India now leads the standings with four points from two Super 4 matches. Both China and Malaysia hold three points each, while South Korea languishes at the bottom with just one point.
Following a subdued performance against Korea, the Indian players showed increased intent and tenacity against Malaysia. Though the start was far from rosy with an early conceded goal, the team regrouped to stage a remarkable comeback, excelling across all departments.
Coach Craig Fulton stated the squad is “still not there” regarding peak performance, acknowledging the high expectations placed upon them. To meet these, players must elevate their game by executing 'the small details correctly'.
Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, along with Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Rajinder Singh, has marshalled the midfield effectively throughout the tournament. Their coordination with the forward line against Malaysia was impressive. Hardik, in particular, has been a livewire in midfield, showcasing fast dribbling skills and making solo runs.
Manpreet Singh, a long-standing workhorse for Indian hockey, proved his continued hunger against Malaysia by creating chances for forwards, assisting, and scoring a goal.
The attacking trio of Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, and Mandeep Singh performed impressively upfront and seek to maintain this form. Young Shilanand Lakra, returning from a two-year injury layoff, also created opportunities and scored for his side, seeking to cement his place.
India’s World Cup Qualification Stakes
India must capitalise more effectively on chances created inside the opposition's circle, necessitating greater composure. Coach Fulton might express concern over the penalty corner conversion rate.
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh appeared to run out of ideas from set pieces after a strong start, and Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, and Amit Rohidas also struggled. Against Malaysia, India earned six penalty corners but converted only one, and that too from a rebound.
Fulton commented, “Good defence, good pressing, good turnovers. So it was a good combination. It was an all-round effort.” He added, “We are getting it right at the moment. It works in one and it doesn't work in the other game.”
China, conversely, has shown improvement throughout the tournament since their close 4-3 loss to India in the pool stages. Ranked 22nd in the world, China exceeded expectations and displayed mental fortitude in tough matches.
Any minor error could prevent India from direct qualification to next year's World Cup, jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands, as the Asia Cup serves as a qualifying event. In the other Super 4s match on Saturday, Malaysia will play South Korea.
India Vs China, Asia Cup 2025 Squads
India: Krishan B Pathak (GK), Suraj Karkera (GK), Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh.
China: Xu Ao, Qijun Chen, Jiesheng Gao, Chengfu Chen, Yuanfeng Meng, Pengfei Li, Chongcong Cheng (C), Yuanlin Lu, Dihao Meng, Shihao Du, Xiaojia Zhang, Suozhu Ao, Nan Meng, Changliang Lin, Weihao Wang (GK), Caiyu Wang (GK), Yang Ao, Benhai Chen.
(With PTI Inputs)