India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh-Led Hosts Eye Winning Start In Bihar

India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India’s squad for the Asia Cup
Harmanpreet Singh will lead India in the Asia Cup with Craig Fulton at the helm as coach. The team features a balanced mix of experienced campaigners and emerging talent, giving the Men in Blue both composure and firepower to handle the pressure of a major tournament.
Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh
India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Head to head favors India
The good news for India is that the gap in quality between the Pro League and the Asia Cup works in their favor. Here, the Men in Blue are the clear front runners. In their last 24 meetings with China, India have won 18 matches and lost only three. History points strongly in their direction.
India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Malaysia and Korea start strong in Rajgir
The morning session in Rajgir saw Malaysia fight back to seal a 4-1 win over Bangladesh in their opening clash. South Korea then delivered a clinical performance, defeating Chinese Taipei 3-0 in dominant fashion. The stage is now set for the headline clash of the day with India going up against China in their Pool A opener.
India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
In India, the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels. The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.
India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025:
Welcome to our live coverage of the men’s Hockey Asia Cup from Rajgir, Bihar. Stay tuned for real-time updates, scores and key moments as India kick off their campaign against China in their quest for a fourth Asia Cup title.