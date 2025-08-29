India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh-Led Hosts Eye Winning Start In Bihar

Stay connected for the live coverage of India vs China in the Asia Cup opener from Rajgir, Bihar. | Photo: Hockey India

For the first time since 2007, India will host the men’s Hockey Asia Cup. The three-time champions welcome seven other nations to Rajgir in Bihar, where the Bihar University Hockey Stadium will stage a week-long tournament that offers direct qualification for the FIH World Cup. India, who last lifted the trophy in 2017, start as favourites but face plenty of questions as they open their Pool A campaign against China. The year 2025 has been a rough one for the Men in Blue on the hockey field. A difficult FIH Pro League campaign saw them endure a long losing streak and finish second from bottom, taking some shine away from last year’s strong Olympic showing. That is why this home event becomes crucial, giving India the chance to find momentum, gather key wins and reassert their dominance in Asia. As hosts and as the flagbearers of Asian hockey on the global stage, India will be expected to break their Asia Cup deadlock with South Korea and Pakistan and secure a record fourth crown.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Aug 2025, 02:57:09 pm IST India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India’s squad for the Asia Cup Harmanpreet Singh will lead India in the Asia Cup with Craig Fulton at the helm as coach. The team features a balanced mix of experienced campaigners and emerging talent, giving the Men in Blue both composure and firepower to handle the pressure of a major tournament. Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh

29 Aug 2025, 02:54:18 pm IST India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Head to head favors India The good news for India is that the gap in quality between the Pro League and the Asia Cup works in their favor. Here, the Men in Blue are the clear front runners. In their last 24 meetings with China, India have won 18 matches and lost only three. History points strongly in their direction.

29 Aug 2025, 02:51:25 pm IST India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Malaysia and Korea start strong in Rajgir The morning session in Rajgir saw Malaysia fight back to seal a 4-1 win over Bangladesh in their opening clash. South Korea then delivered a clinical performance, defeating Chinese Taipei 3-0 in dominant fashion. The stage is now set for the headline clash of the day with India going up against China in their Pool A opener.

29 Aug 2025, 02:46:36 pm IST India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details In India, the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels. The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.