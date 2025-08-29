India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh-Led Hosts Eye Winning Start In Bihar

India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Stay connected for the live coverage of India vs China in the Asia Cup opener from Rajgir, Bihar.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
india vs china live score mens asia cup 2025 pool a rajgir match updates highlights
Stay connected for the live coverage of India vs China in the Asia Cup opener from Rajgir, Bihar. | Photo: Hockey India
For the first time since 2007, India will host the men’s Hockey Asia Cup. The three-time champions welcome seven other nations to Rajgir in Bihar, where the Bihar University Hockey Stadium will stage a week-long tournament that offers direct qualification for the FIH World Cup. India, who last lifted the trophy in 2017, start as favourites but face plenty of questions as they open their Pool A campaign against China. The year 2025 has been a rough one for the Men in Blue on the hockey field. A difficult FIH Pro League campaign saw them endure a long losing streak and finish second from bottom, taking some shine away from last year’s strong Olympic showing. That is why this home event becomes crucial, giving India the chance to find momentum, gather key wins and reassert their dominance in Asia. As hosts and as the flagbearers of Asian hockey on the global stage, India will be expected to break their Asia Cup deadlock with South Korea and Pakistan and secure a record fourth crown.
LIVE UPDATES

India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India’s squad for the Asia Cup

Harmanpreet Singh will lead India in the Asia Cup with Craig Fulton at the helm as coach. The team features a balanced mix of experienced campaigners and emerging talent, giving the Men in Blue both composure and firepower to handle the pressure of a major tournament.

Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh

India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Head to head favors India

The good news for India is that the gap in quality between the Pro League and the Asia Cup works in their favor. Here, the Men in Blue are the clear front runners. In their last 24 meetings with China, India have won 18 matches and lost only three. History points strongly in their direction.

India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Malaysia and Korea start strong in Rajgir

The morning session in Rajgir saw Malaysia fight back to seal a 4-1 win over Bangladesh in their opening clash. South Korea then delivered a clinical performance, defeating Chinese Taipei 3-0 in dominant fashion. The stage is now set for the headline clash of the day with India going up against China in their Pool A opener.

India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

In India, the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels. The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

India vs China Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Hey There!

Welcome to our live coverage of the men’s Hockey Asia Cup from Rajgir, Bihar. Stay tuned for real-time updates, scores and key moments as India kick off their campaign against China in their quest for a fourth Asia Cup title.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Why Roger Binny Stepped Down As BCCI President? Rajeev Shukla Takes Over As Acting Chief - Report

  2. Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score: Brendan Taylor Returns As ZIM Bowl First

  3. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  4. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  5. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Zverev Through To US Open Third Round

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Alexei Popyrin To Reach Round 3

  3. US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Cruises To Third Round

  4. US Open: Coco Gauff Cries Fights Tears To Reach Round 3

  5. US Open 2025: Swiatek Sweats But Advances To Third Round

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  3. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang, BWF World C'ships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

  2. Bihar Voter List Revision: 1.95 Lakh Applications, 25,000 Disposed So Far

  3. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

  4. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  5. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Pope Leo Appeals To End The Conflict In 'The Holy Land', Calls For A Permanent Ceasefire

  2. OpenAI To Introduce Safeguards In ChatGPT After Teen Suicide Lawsuit

  3. Historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Submerged As Ravi River Floods Corridor

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

Latest Stories

  1. Bugonia Trailer: Emma Stone Sports Striking Bald Look In Yorgos Lanthimos' Sci-Fi Dark Comedy

  2. Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc: Fresh Disasters Strike Chamoli and Rudraprayag Districts

  3. Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi For China, Japan Trip; Says He Abandoned Manipur

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Is About 'Four People, Two Heartbreakers And One Wedding'

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

  6. Rain Triggers Disruption on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line

  7. Param Sundari X Review: Is Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out What Netizens Are Saying

  8. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit