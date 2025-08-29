India Vs China Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch

India Vs China Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Check out how you can watch IND v CHN hockey match in Rajgir, Bihar in the Asia Cup 2025

India Vs China Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch
India Vs China Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch
  • India face China in their campaign opener in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025

  • India last faced China in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy last year and won 1-0

  • Check out when and where you can watch the India vs China hockey match

India and China open their 2025 Hockey Asia Cup campaign against each other on the opening day of the tournament. The first match of both these sides will take place on India's National Sports Day which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of arguably the greatest hockey player of all time Major Dhyan Chand.

India are the favourites to win the tournament and they would want to show their superiority over the other sides starting with China. India are seventh-ranked side in the FIH rankings while the next best side are Malaysia who are at 12th.

China could pose a few problems to India like it did during the final of the Asian Champions Trophy last year. India could only get a 1-0 win in the final where China was defensively solid and quick in offense.

The Asia Cup is returning to India after 18 years. The last time the tournament was hosted in India was in Chennai in 2007 where the home side won.

India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming

When and where is the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 3 PM IST, Friday, August 29, at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.

Where to watch the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match?

In India, the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels. The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

