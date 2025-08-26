Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Live Streaming, India Squad, Full Schedule, Tickets, Format – All You Need To Know

Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will be played in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7
South Korea, Malaysia, and hosts India are among the top contenders for the title
Free entry for all matches, with virtual tickets available on www.ticketgenie.in or the Hockey India app
The Asia Cup Hockey 2025 is all set to take place in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7, featuring eight of Asia’s top teams. Hosts India will aim to reclaim the continental crown they last lifted in 2017. Get ticket details, live streaming updates, and the full schedule right here.
The tournament opens on August 29 with Malaysia taking on Bangladesh in a Pool B clash, before hosts India launch their campaign later in the day against China in their Pool A opener.
South Korea arrive as defending champions and the most decorated side in Asia Cup history with five titles (1994, 1999, 2009, 2013, 2022). Malaysia, last edition’s runners-up, will once again try to turn promise into silverware.
But all eyes will be on the hosts, India, who finished third in the previous edition and now have the perfect stage in Rajgir to push for their fourth crown.
Harmanpreet Singh’s team India have been drawn in Pool A alongside the People’s Republic of China, while defending champions and five-time winners the Republic of Korea feature in Pool B.
The winner of the Asia Cup 2025 will secure a spot at the 2026 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium. Defending champions South Korea will look to retain their crown, while Pakistan and Oman withdrew due to security and financial issues, replaced by Bangladesh and Kazakhstan.
Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Format And Groups
The eight teams are split into two groups of four. After a single round-robin, the top two from each group progress to the Super 4s. The leading pair from the Super 4s will contest the final on September 7, while the remaining two play for third place the same day.
Groups
Pool A: India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan
Pool B: South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei
Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Full Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Group
|Time
|Aug 29, Friday
|South Korea vs Chinese Taipei
|B
|11:00 AM
|Aug 29, Friday
|Malaysia vs Bangladesh
|B
|9:00 AM
|Aug 29, Friday
|Japan vs Kazakhstan
|A
|1:00 PM
|Aug 29, Friday
|India vs China
|A
|3:00 PM
|Aug 30, Saturday
|Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei
|B
|1:00 PM
|Aug 30, Saturday
|South Korea vs Malaysia
|B
|3:00 PM
|Aug 31, Sunday
|China vs Kazakhstan
|A
|1:00 PM
|Aug 31, Sunday
|Japan vs India
|A
|3:00 PM
|Sep 1, Monday
|Bangladesh vs South Korea
|B
|1:30 PM
|Sep 1, Monday
|Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei
|B
|3:30 PM
|Sep 1, Monday
|China vs Japan
|A
|5:30 PM
|Sep 1, Monday
|India vs Kazakhstan
|A
|7:30 PM
|Sep 3, Wednesday
|M13: 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool B (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|2:30 PM
|Sep 3, Wednesday
|TBD vs TBD
|Super 4s Pool
|5:00 PM
|Sep 3, Wednesday
|TBD vs TBD
|Super 4s Pool
|7:30 PM
|Sep 4, Thursday
|M16: 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|2:30 PM
|Sep 4, Thursday
|TBD vs TBD
|Super 4s Pool
|5:00 PM
|Sep 4, Thursday
|TBD vs TBD
|Super 4s Pool
|7:30 PM
|Sep 6, Saturday
|Loser M13 vs Loser M16 (7/8th Place)
|Classification
|2:30 PM
|Sep 6, Saturday
|TBD vs TBD
|Super 4s Pool
|5:00 PM
|Sep 6, Saturday
|TBD vs TBD
|Super 4s Pool
|7:30 PM
|Sep 7, Sunday
|Winner M13 vs Winner M16 (5/6th Place)
|Classification
|2:30 PM
|Sep 7, Sunday
|3rd Super4s vs 4th Super4s (3/4th Place)
|Classification
|5:00 PM
|Sep 7, Sunday
|1st Super4s vs 2nd Super4s
|Final
|7:30 PM
Asia Cup Hockey 2025: How To Get Tickets
Hockey India has confirmed that entry to all matches of the Hero Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar will be free of cost for fans.
Supporters can secure their seats by registering online through www.ticketgenie.in or via the Hockey India app. Upon registration, fans will receive a virtual ticket, ensuring easy access to the venue without the need for physical redemption.
Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Live Streaming
Where to Watch Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025?
In India, the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, while fans can catch the live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.
Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India Squad
Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh
Reserves: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi