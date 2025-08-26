Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Live Streaming, India Squad, Full Schedule, Tickets, Format – All You Need To Know

The Asia Cup 2025 hockey tournament will be held in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7. Get the full schedule, live streaming details, ticket information, and everything about the Indian squad here

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025 Hockey: Live Streaming, India Squad, Full Schedule, Tickets, Format
India captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates. Photo: Special arrangement
  • Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will be played in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7

  • South Korea, Malaysia, and hosts India are among the top contenders for the title

  • Free entry for all matches, with virtual tickets available on www.ticketgenie.in or the Hockey India app

The Asia Cup Hockey 2025 is all set to take place in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7, featuring eight of Asia’s top teams. Hosts India will aim to reclaim the continental crown they last lifted in 2017. Get ticket details, live streaming updates, and the full schedule right here.

The tournament opens on August 29 with Malaysia taking on Bangladesh in a Pool B clash, before hosts India launch their campaign later in the day against China in their Pool A opener.

South Korea arrive as defending champions and the most decorated side in Asia Cup history with five titles (1994, 1999, 2009, 2013, 2022). Malaysia, last edition’s runners-up, will once again try to turn promise into silverware.

But all eyes will be on the hosts, India, who finished third in the previous edition and now have the perfect stage in Rajgir to push for their fourth crown.

Harmanpreet Singh’s team India have been drawn in Pool A alongside the People’s Republic of China, while defending champions and five-time winners the Republic of Korea feature in Pool B.

The winner of the Asia Cup 2025 will secure a spot at the 2026 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium. Defending champions South Korea will look to retain their crown, while Pakistan and Oman withdrew due to security and financial issues, replaced by Bangladesh and Kazakhstan.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Format And Groups

The eight teams are split into two groups of four. After a single round-robin, the top two from each group progress to the Super 4s. The leading pair from the Super 4s will contest the final on September 7, while the remaining two play for third place the same day.

Groups

  • Pool A: India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan

  • Pool B: South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Full Schedule

Date Match Group Time
Aug 29, Friday South Korea vs Chinese Taipei B 11:00 AM
Aug 29, Friday Malaysia vs Bangladesh B 9:00 AM
Aug 29, Friday Japan vs Kazakhstan A 1:00 PM
Aug 29, Friday India vs China A 3:00 PM
Aug 30, Saturday Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei B 1:00 PM
Aug 30, Saturday South Korea vs Malaysia B 3:00 PM
Aug 31, Sunday China vs Kazakhstan A 1:00 PM
Aug 31, Sunday Japan vs India A 3:00 PM
Sep 1, Monday Bangladesh vs South Korea B 1:30 PM
Sep 1, Monday Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei B 3:30 PM
Sep 1, Monday China vs Japan A 5:30 PM
Sep 1, Monday India vs Kazakhstan A 7:30 PM
Sep 3, Wednesday M13: 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool B (5/8th Place) Classification 2:30 PM
Sep 3, Wednesday TBD vs TBD Super 4s Pool 5:00 PM
Sep 3, Wednesday TBD vs TBD Super 4s Pool 7:30 PM
Sep 4, Thursday M16: 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification 2:30 PM
Sep 4, Thursday TBD vs TBD Super 4s Pool 5:00 PM
Sep 4, Thursday TBD vs TBD Super 4s Pool 7:30 PM
Sep 6, Saturday Loser M13 vs Loser M16 (7/8th Place) Classification 2:30 PM
Sep 6, Saturday TBD vs TBD Super 4s Pool 5:00 PM
Sep 6, Saturday TBD vs TBD Super 4s Pool 7:30 PM
Sep 7, Sunday Winner M13 vs Winner M16 (5/6th Place) Classification 2:30 PM
Sep 7, Sunday 3rd Super4s vs 4th Super4s (3/4th Place) Classification 5:00 PM
Sep 7, Sunday 1st Super4s vs 2nd Super4s Final 7:30 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: How To Get Tickets

Hockey India has confirmed that entry to all matches of the Hero Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar will be free of cost for fans.

Supporters can secure their seats by registering online through www.ticketgenie.in or via the Hockey India app. Upon registration, fans will receive a virtual ticket, ensuring easy access to the venue without the need for physical redemption.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Live Streaming

Where to Watch Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025?

In India, the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, while fans can catch the live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India Squad

  • Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera           

  • Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh 

  • Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

  • Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh

  • Reserves: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi

