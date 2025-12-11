ACC U-19 Men's Asia Cup 2025: IND Vs PAK Date, Groups, Live Streaming, Full Schedule - All You Need To Know

U-19 Men's Asia Cup schedule is out
India are set to lock horns against Pakistan in the tourney
Tournament to take place from December 12 to 21 in Dubai
The official schedule of the U-19 Men's Asia Cup is out. The tournament will take place from 12 to 21 December in Dubai and will feature the top eight U-19 teams of Asia.
The Rising Stars Asia Cup that took place this month was not a success in terms of bringing top stars of Asia to the fore but was also a commercial hit, garnering 30.4 million unique viewers for the broadcaster.
Along with the top five Test-playing nations- India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan- the other three teams that will feature in the tournament are Malaysia, UAE (hosts) and Nepal.
The eight teams are divided into two groups and two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.
Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Full Schedule
|Match Details
|Date�
|Time (IST)
|Channel Destination
|India vs. UAE
|12/12/2025
|10:30 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD
|Pakistan vs. Malaysia
|12/12/2025
|10:30 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD
|Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh
|13/12/25
|10:30 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD
|Sri Lanka vs. Nepal
|13/12/25
|10:30 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD
|India vs. Pakistan
|14/12/25
|10:30 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD
|UAE vs. Malaysia
|14/12/25
|10:30 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD
|Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka
|15/12/25
|10:30 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD
|Bangladesh vs. Nepal
|15/12/25
|10:30 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD
|Pakistan vs. UAE
|16/12/25
|10:30 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD
|India vs. Malaysia
|16/12/25
|10:30 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD
|Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka
|17/12/25
|10:30 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD
|Afghanistan vs. Nepal
|17/12/25
|10:30 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD
|Semi-final 1
|19/12/25
|10:30 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD
|Semi-final 2
|19/12/25
|10:30 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD
|Final
|21/12/25
|10:30 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD
This tournament will serve as a great platform for youngsters like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre to hone their skills at a multi-national tournament against rivals like Pakistan and Bangladesh before the marquee U-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia.