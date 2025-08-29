Malaysia Vs Bangladesh Match Report, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Speedy Tigers Beat The Bangla Side 4-1

Malaysia overturned an early deficit to beat Bangladesh 4-1, securing a strong start in Pool B of the Asia Cup 2025.
Malaysia’s goals came from Ashran Hamsani, Akhimullah Anuar, Muhajir Abdul Rauf, and Syed Cholan while Bangladesh’s lone goal was from Islam Ashraful.
Despite Bangladesh’s efforts with penalty corners, Malaysia’s defence and goalkeeper successfully held on to their lead.
Malaysia showed remarkable resilience as they bounced back from an early setback to beat Bangladesh 4-1 in the opening game of the Asia Cup men’s hockey tournament held at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir. Ranked 12th globally, Malaysia produced a commanding performance following Bangladesh’s early lead.
Match Proceedings
The match saw Bangladesh take an early advantage with a goal by Islam Ashraful in the 16th minute. Malaysia equalized just before halftime thanks to Ashran Hamsani’s strike in the 23rd minute. After the break, Malaysia seized control with goals from Akhimullah Anuar at 36 minutes and Muhajir Abdul Rauf at 48 minutes. Syed Cholan capped the dominant display by scoring from a penalty corner in the 54th minute.
Despite Bangladesh’s persistent attempts to convert penalty corners in the final quarter, Malaysia’s defence and goalkeeper stood firm to keep their opponents at bay.
The victory puts Malaysia in a strong position in Pool B and boosts their hopes for the tournament title.
The Asia Cup continues with Korea facing Chinese Taipei, Japan taking on Kazakhstan, and India clashing with China in the later matches.
